What Are Key Factors Boosting Sales of Omega-3 Supplements in Asia-Pacific (APAC)?

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/25/2020 -- The growing incidence of chronic diseases is a major factor responsible for the surging demand for various supplements and functional food items such as omega-3. The high occurrence rate of chronic diseases is affecting the people of both low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) and high-income nations. "According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 9.6 million people died of cancers in 2018 and out of which around 70% were reported in LMICs". Further, the increasing prevalence of heart disorders in several countries, especially developed nations, is boosting the requirement of heart-healthy food supplements such as omega-3 fatty acids.



Omega-3 supplements play a major role in protecting the body against various diseases and disorders such as asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, depression, and cardiovascular diseases. Besides this, it has also been found through various studies and surveys that omega-3 fatty acids help in slowing down cognitive decline. Furthermore, omega-3 acids contain docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) and are thus, highly essential for pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers. Additionally, the increasing public awareness of healthy foods is boosting the requirement of omega-3 supplements across the globe. As these fatty acids are not synthesized in the body, they need to be obtained through the diet.



Get the sample pages of the report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/omega3-market/report-sample



Hence, with the growing consumption of omega-3 supplements, the global omega-3 market will grow, in value, from $19.7 billion to $49.7 billion from 2019 to 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2020 to 2030. Depending on source, the market is categorized into animals and plants. Of these, the animals category will hold a higher market share in the future years. This is ascribed to the fact that the EPA (eicosapentaenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), found in animal-based omega-3, are required by the human body in significantly larger amounts than the ALA (alpha-linolenic acid) found in plant-based omega-3.



Based on end-use, the omega-3 market is classified into dietary supplements, functional food ingredients, pharmaceuticals, veterinary supplements, and infant nutrition formulas categories. Amongst these, the dietary supplements division contributed the highest revenue to the market during the last few years. This is credited to higher customer preference for omega-3 dietary supplements over the other omega-3 food items available in the market, on account of the high consumer awareness of the health benefits of these supplements.



In the future years, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) omega-3 market will exhibit the highest and the fastest growth in the world, as per the calculations of P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India. This is attributed to the growing requirement of omega-3 supplements and other products in the various APAC nations such as India, Australia, and China. In addition to this, the ballooning utilization of fish oil in food items and the mushrooming public awareness of health and wellness will push up the sales of omega-3 food items in the region in the forthcoming years.



Make enquiry before purchasing this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=omega3-market



Hence, it can be said with confidence that the sales of omega-3 food products will boom all over the world in the upcoming years, primarily due to the growing requirement of omega-3 supplements and capsules, mainly because of their numerous health benefits, especially with respect to the heart, in several countries around the world.