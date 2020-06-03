What Are the Attractive Opportunities in Silicon Battery Market

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2020 -- The global silicon battery market size is estimated to grow from USD 38 million in 2020 to USD 177 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.2%. The growth of this market is likely to be driven by the excellent features of silicon-based anode leading to the improvement of li-ion batteries, increasing adoption of consumer electronics, growing R&D initiatives by different organizations & battery manufacturers, and its high energy density compared with other metal anodes. The report covers the market segmented into capacity, application, and geography.



The market for silicon batteries ranging from 3,000 mAh to 10,000 mAh to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



Based on capacity, the demand for silicon batteries ranging from 3,000 mAh to 10,000 mAh is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Silicon batteries with this range are the second most demanded and used batteries, which are equipped with high capacity and unmatched capabilities.



Silicon batteries with capacity ranging from 3,000 mAh to 10,000 mAh are used in a majority of industries such as consumer electronics, electric vehicles, power tools, and aviation, in the form of individual cells or as battery pack modules. These batteries have a higher cycle efficiency of up to 85–90% and have a stable cycling performance over 200+ cycles.



Consumer electronics application to dominate silicon battery market during the forecast period



Based on the application, the silicon battery industry for the consumer electronics application dominated the market in 2019. Consumer electronic products are highly dependent on portable power sources to ensure reliability and better performance which makes lithium silicon batteries an ideal choice for these modern gadgets.



Several startup companies such as Huawei (China) have developed next-generation li-ion batteries and are focusing on the development of cells that have a high energy density, high power density, and long battery life. Further, continuous technological developments in consumer electronics have boosted the growth of this market.



APAC to dominate silicon battery industry during the forecast period



APAC dominated the global silicon battery market in 2019. The automotive, consumer electronics, and renewable energy industries are expected to drive the demand for advanced batteries in the region. The advancements in the technologies used in wearable devices and consumer electronics sectors in APAC are fueling the growth of the silicon anode battery market in the geography.



The emergence of China as one of the largest li-ion battery producers, growth in the adoption of electric vehicles and renewable energy sources, and increasing R&D activities on new battery technologies by various countries in APAC are among the additional factors that are driving the growth of the silicon battery market.



Europe accounted for the second-largest share of the global silicon battery market in 2019. Extensive investments in the R&D of battery production and well-established automotive sector in Germany, high adoption of electric vehicles in developed countries, and investments by governments for increasing the battery production are the key factors driving the market in this region. Government initiatives and policies for encouraging the use of battery-powered vehicles are also among the driving factors for the increasing demand for silicon batteries in this region.



Key Market Players

Amprius Technologies (US), Enovix (US), Huawei (China), Enevate (US), Nanotek Instruments (US), Nexeon (UK), LeydenJar Technologies (The Netherlands), Targray Technology International (Canada), XG Sciences (US), California Lithium Battery (US), Sila Nanotechnologies (US), and Group14 Technologies (US), among others, are the major players operating in the global silicon battery market.



