What Are the Drivers and Opportunities for the Industrial PC Market?

The global Industrial PC market size is expected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2020 to USD 5.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.4%. The market growth is fueled by increasing demand for industrial IoT, a steady shift towards digitalized manufacturing from traditional manufacturing, growing awareness for resource optimization in manufacturing industries, and stringent regulatory compliances.



The market for DIN rail IPC to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025



DIN rail IPCs have a compact design with flexible display options and various I/O modules, thereby allowing a space-saving industrial controller in the control cabinet. These IPCs are high-performing computing solutions, which are tailor-made depending on the complexity of the manufacturing control tasks. DIN rail IPCs are primarily used in the military, traffic and transportation, industrial, and medical sectors.



The growing popularity of DIN rail IPCs can be attributed to the consistently growing demand for connected factory and enterprise networks from manufacturing enterprises, the rising belief of the process control engineers in the IPC-based technology for controlling tasks in manufacturing plants, and increasing demand for efficient information flow across production facilities.



Industrial PC market for discrete industries to exhibit high growth during the forecast period



The discrete industries are often characterized by the production of individual or separate units; wherein units can be produced in low volume with high complexity or high volumes with low complexity. The increasing demand for improved process flexibility and enhanced efficiency, comprehensive integration of quality and regulatory requirements, harmonized production processes for optimum supply chain management, and the constant pressure of reducing maintenance and operation costs in the discrete industries are expected to propel the adoption of industrial PCs in these industries in the near future. In addition, the advent of novel technologies and materials, an increasing number of market players venturing in the market, and rising necessity of sustained plant productivity and efficiency, among others, are expected to fuel the growth of the industrial PC market for the discrete industries.



The industrial PC market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market for industrial PCs during 2020—2025. Factors such as rapid industrialization, increasing infrastructural investments in the energy and power sector, and favorable government policies encouraging the foreign players to enter the industrial PC market in APAC are expected to augment the growth of the sector during the forecast period. The high-tech medical devices manufacturing companies are actively focusing on geographical expansions due to the growing demand for healthcare services, increasing concern pertaining to health, and rising investments in R&D. This is likely to fuel the growth of market in APAC during the forecast period.



As of 2019, Advantech (Taiwan), Beckhoff International (Germany), Siemens (Germany), IEI Integration Corporation (Taiwan), Kontron S&T (Germany), Nexcom International (Taiwan), ABB (Switzerland), Avalue Technology (Taiwan), DFI (Taiwan), and American Portwell Technology (US) were the major players in the global industrial PC market.