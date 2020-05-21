What Are the Future Growth Opportunities in Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market? : By Top Players – Airbus, BMW Group, General Motors, HP, Hitachi, Lockheed Martin,

Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- Over the recent years, the electronic design automation market share has witnessed a drastic upswing owing to a vast expanse of applications. Numerous engineering firms operating across a variety of industrial domains including automotive, telecommunications, aerospace & defense, and consumer electronics have been extensively utilizing the advanced softwares manufactured by electronic design automation industry players. Out of these business verticals, the enormous growth of the automotive sector has necessitated the semiconductor component and system designers to meet the most rigorous regulatory guidelines to ensure vehicle safety.



Bearing this in mind, one of the foremost electronic design automation market participant Synopsys, Inc., has recently released a thorough and independent functional safety assessment and certification, ISO 26262. The latest certification would enable all the tools of Synopsys Design Platform to be deployed more efficiently in the development of automotive designs meeting the safety requirements of Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) A to D. Furthermore, the new assessment and certification spans the broadest and the most comprehensive portfolio of almost 40 ISO 26262 certified design tools across the overall electronic design automation industry.



Companies in the EDA market include: -



1. Airbus

2. Apple

3. BMW Group

4. GE

5. General Motors

6. Haier

7. HP

8. Hitachi

9. Honeywell

10. LG Electronics

11. Lockheed Martin

12. Samsung Electronics

13. Sharp Electronics Corporation USA

14. Schneider Electric

15. Tesla

16. Thales

17. Toyota Motor Corporation

18. Volkswagen AG



Owing to the rapidly evolving automation design requirements and intense rivalry to offer cutting-edge solutions to the expanding consumer base, prominent electronic design automation industry players have been proactive in acquiring smaller firms. Following are a few instances of the recently concluded acquisitions which might majorly influence the overall growth dynamics of electronic design automation market in the near future.



