What Are the Key Factors Driving Industrial Radiography Market?

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/26/2020 -- The industrial radiography market is estimated to grow from USD 532 million in 2020 to USD 784 million by 2025; growing at a CAGR of 8.1%. The market growth is propelled by stringent regulations by various governments regarding industrial safety and product quality, increasing demand for NDT services in automotive and aerospace industries, advancements in software that are integrated into radiography systems, and the preventive maintenance of industrial equipment.



Market for direct radiography to grow at higher CAGR from 2020 to 2025



The market for direct radiography is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Direct radiography is also known as real-time radiography as this technique is capable of generating real-time images of objects being tested, which is the ultimate need of the time. This is expected to drive the demand for direct radiography technique in the near future.



Petrochemicals & gas end user to exhibit high growth in industrial radiogrpahy market during forecast period



The market for the petrochemicals & gas end user is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Industrial radiography testing in this end user includes monitoring pipelines, storage tanks, and refining equipment for measuring internal corrosions without externally damaging the material. Industrial radiography is extremely important for the deep-sea oil and natural gas industry. In this industry, oil leaks or spills can occur over a period of time if the infrastructure of the refineries is not monitored carefully, which leads to extremely high costs of cleanup.



Industrial radiography market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



The industrial radiography market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Stringent government regulations regarding safety have created a huge demand for industrial radiography equipment in this region. Further, the consumer electronics sector is also expanding rapidly due to the globally increasing demand for various consumer electronic devices, which leads to the rise in the adoption of radiography equipment to reduce failures and maintenance costs. Further, rapid technological advancements and the increased focus of manufacturers on R&D are expected to create a significant opportunity for the growth of the industrial radiography market.



Key Market Players

As of 2019, General Electric (U.S.), FujiFilm Holdings Corporation (Japan), and COMET Group (Switzerland) dominated the industrial radiography market.



