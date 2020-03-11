Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/11/2020 -- The surge in human labor has compelled manufacturers to replace humans with robots. The emergence of industry 4.0 has revolutionized technologies and introduced robots. Several industries are adopting robots to streamline their manufacturing processes and reduce errors. Industrial robots play a crucial role in manufacturing industries as the majority of the operations are managed by these robots. Earlier, companies were highly dependent on manual functioning. With the emergence of automation, the demand for industrial robots is likely to increase, augmenting the industrial robots market growth. These robots ensure the smooth functioning of the workflow across industries. Growing investments in automation and the establishment of small and medium-scale enterprises are favoring the industrial robots market potential.



Request a Sample Copy of the Global Market Research Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/industrial-Robots-market-100360



Top Players Overview:



ABB

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Denso Ten Solutions Philippines Corporation

FANUC America Corporation

KUKA Robots

Kawasaki Robots

Toshiba

Panasonic Avionics Corporation

STAUBLI

Nachi Robotic Systems, Inc.

Industrial Robots

Comau

Adept Technologies LLC



Madrona Venture Group made an investment of USD 6.1 Mn for testing, hiring, and product development of industrial robots in May 2019. Companies are adopting several business strategies to cater to market capitalization. This will fuel demand for industrial robots, which will subsequently boost the global industrial robots market. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled "Industrial Robots Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Robot Type (Articulated, SCARA, Cylindrical, Cartesian/Linear, Parallel, Others), By Application (Pick and Place, Welding & Soldering, Material Handling, Assembling, Cutting & Processing, Others), By End-Use Application (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Healthcare & Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Rubber & Plastic, Metals & Machinery, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026" highlights some of the industrial robots market trend prevailing between 2018 and 2026. As per the report, the global market for industrial robots was worth USD 18.78 Bn in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 59.99 Bn by 2026. Furthermore, the market is expected to rise at an exponential CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast years.



Order full Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100360



Companies such as ABB, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation are dominating the global industrial robots market.



Articulated Robots to Witness High Demand from Automotive, F&B, and Pharmaceutical



As per industry requirements, industries adopt different types of robots to maintain operational efficiency. The report witnesses demand for Selective Compliance Articulated Robot Arm or SCARA, articulated, cylindrical, parallel, cartesian/linear, and other types of robots. Of these, articulated robots were leading in the industrial robots market in 2018. The robot has ability to perform precise functions such as assembling and material handling. Its adoption is increasing in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and automotive. This, as a result, is widening the industrial robots market scope. Furthermore, the market reposts an increase in the adoption of SCARA robots, as they are designed to work in harsh environment. Moreover, these robots enhance the reliability and speed on tasks such as pick and place or sorting. These are lightweight robots which makes them ideal for crowded places. For instance, Douglas Machine recently announced the introduction of a single SCARA robotic arm in its shrink wrap multipack. Industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and food and beverages are increasingly adopting such robots.



INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:



August 2019: Absorb Software Inc., a learning management system provider has acquired eLogic Learning a company based in Tampa, Florida. eLogic Learning says that its learning management tools could reach 5 million users across the globe every month. As per this, acquisition Absorb Software Inc. claims to serve more than 1,000 active customers with 225 employees across eight offices.



May 2019: D2L launched 'Indigo' the updated version of Brightspace a cloud-based learning platform which motivates employees to drive their own learning experiences.



March 2019: Cornerstone launched Express Class a tool that allows managers to quickly create and administer informal and prompt training under the Cornerstone Learning Management System.



Request for Customization https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/industrial-robots-market-100360



Segmentation



1. By Robot Type

Articulated

SCARA

Cylindrical

Cartesian/Linear

Parallel

Others (Collaborative, etc.)



2. By Application

Pick & Place

Welding & Soldering

Material Handling

Assembling

Cutting & Processing

Others (Painting, etc.)



3. By End Use Industry

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Rubber & Plastic

Metals & Machinery

Others ( Construction, Defense, Logistics)



4. By Region

North America (The U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)



Rising Automation in Japan and China to Accelerate Growth in Asia Pacific



Among regions, Asia Pacific is expected to maintain its dominance in the global industrial robots market between 2018 and 2026, by covering USD 6.52 Bn in 2018. The growth is primarily driven by rising automation and manufacturing industry in countries such as China, India, and Japan. The growing consumption of consumer goods and rising per capita income among consumers are further supplementing the industrial robots market share. The demand for specialized machinery is increasing, spurring the industrial robots market revenue. This emerges the need for fast production capacity and high precision. Hence, the adoption of industrial robots is surging to map with the demand. Industrial robotics is likely to soar in India as it is the most appropriate tool to time and money. Invento Robotics designed a humanoid called Mitra with an aim to transform the Indian education system.



North America is projected to drive the global industrial robots market by 2026 as the market was worth USD 5.01 Bn in 2018. The growth is attributable to the emergence of industrial revolution 4.0 and the introduction of smart factories. In addition to this, the rising demand for customized robotic systems is fueling demand for such robots across different industries. Following North America, the market is expected to grow in Europe too.



Order full Report https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100360



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/industrial-Robots-market-100360



Table of Content



5. Global Industrial Robots Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026



5.1. Key Findings / Summary



5.2. Market Size Estimates and Forecasts



5.2.1. By Robot Type (Value and Volume)



5.2.1.1. Articulated



6. North America Industrial Robots Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026



6.1. Key Findings / Summary



6.1.1. By Robot Type (Value and Volume)



6.1.1.1. Articulated



6.1.1.2. SCARA



6.1.1.3. Cylindrical



6.1.1.4. Cartesian/Linear



6.1.1.5. Parallel



7. Europe Industrial Robots Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026



7.1. Key Findings / Summary



7.1.1. By Robot Type (Value and Volume)



7.1.1.1. Articulated



7.1.1.2. SCARA



7.1.1.3. Cylindrical



7.1.1.4. Cartesian/Linear



7.1.1.5. Parallel



TOC Continued…!



(Have a Look at Reports Trending in "Machinery & Equipment" Industry)



About Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245



Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs