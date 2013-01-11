What Are the Key Toys and Games Trends Shaping Asia Pacific - New Market Report Now Available

Fast Market Research recommends "What are the Key Toys and Games Trends Shaping Asia Pacific?" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2013 -- Asia Pacific is set to become the largest traditional toys and games market globally - while already being the mobile gaming capital of the world - and thus offers great opportunities for the toys and games industry. This briefing analyses the key growth areas across geographies, including country-specific case studies and explores the best distribution channels to target in this vital emerging market.
Euromonitor International's What are the Key Toys and Games Trends Shaping Asia Pacific? global briefing offers a comprehensive guide to the Toys and Games market at an international level. It looks at both global and regional level performances as well as providing category and channel analysis. It identifies the leading companies and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the industry, new product developments as well as future trends and prospects.
Product coverage: Traditional Toys and Games, Video Games.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
