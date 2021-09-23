What Are the Most in Demand Skills Within the US Cyber Security Sector

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2021 -- As the use of cloud infrastructure continues to grow at an exponential rate, cloud security is becoming an increasingly crucial factor for companies across the globe to consider. The move towards the cloud as part of a global digital revolution is inexorable, leading to a surge in the demand for experienced cyber security experts. Cloud security competencies are in high demand, significantly exceeding the general need for cybersecurity knowledge. Azure security, cloud security infrastructure, Google Cloud security, public cloud security, and cloud security architecture are among the most in-demand skill sets. The development of these skills is critical to the future of cloud security. To secure and defend complicated cloud systems, a wide, generic understanding of the cloud is insufficient. Training and certifications that go deep into the tools, procedures, and technical information needed to get the job done are the only way to obtain those advanced skills.



Glocomms works with professionals keen to find the most cutting edge cyber security jobs in USA, as well as those looking to move forward in a range of other areas, including data & infrastructure and cloud & analytics. The firm was established in 2013 to help organizations solve the critical challenge of talent and has grown alongside the tech industry as it has evolved. Today, the team works with enterprises across the spectrum, from large multinationals looking to build in resilience through tech expertise to start-ups focused on disruption and change. A focus on people has served Glocomms well over the years, not least when it comes to the internal team. Consultants at the firm are trained on a regular basis and develop insight and expertise across a range of specific areas, including cyber security jobs USA. All work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies to ensure that they remain ahead of the latest developments.



As a leading specialist recruiter to the tech sector, Glocomms provides a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions that create options for enterprises in all stages of growth. The firm has a broad presence across the USA, including in key locations from New York, to Chicago, Boston to Dallas, as well as Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco. In addition to this extensive nationwide reach, Glocomms is also a very visible recruitment specialist internationally too, as it is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. As well as being a genuinely international leader in specialist hiring for https://www.glocomms.com the tech sector, the firm is an insightful and supportive partner, delivering an agile and insight-driven approach that streamlines the recruitment process for all involved. There are currently many opportunities available via Glocomms including Senior PKI Engineer, Cyber Defense Analyst and Senior Director of Security Operations.



"As many sectors have recovered from the uncertainty faced in 2020, hiring has accelerated rapidly over the course of 2021. The talent market is more competitive than ever, and we remain committed to helping clients solve one of the top business challenges: talent," commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Glocomms. He went on to say, "We're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



