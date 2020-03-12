Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2020 -- Exhibiting a CAGR of 3.0% between 2018 and 2026, the global roller bearings market is expected to reach US$ 26.71 Bn by 2026, as against US$ 21.05 Bn in 2018. Roller bearings are one of the earliest known types of rolling element bearing and are increasingly used in heavy machinery and equipment. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled "Roller Bearings" Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Tapered, Spherical, Cylindrical, Others), By Application (Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Aerospace, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026 entails current roller bearings market trends between 2018 and 2026. Several manufacturing facilities and automotive firms use roller bearing material to improve the efficiency and performance of machinery and vehicles.



Top Players



NTN Bearing Corporation

NSK Ltd.

THE TIMKEN COMPANY

Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG

SKF

IKO International, Inc. / Nippon Thompson Co., Ltd.

JTEKT Corporation (Koyo)

com

Luoyang Huigong Bearing Technology Co., Ltd.

LYC Private Limited



Nowadays, industries are installing high-end and expensive equipment to ensure smooth functioning of their day-to-day operations. Against this backdrop, the demand for these bearings will fuel, which in turn, will augment the roller bearings market growth. As per the requirements, industrial firms use different types of roller bearings such as tapered, cylindrical, spherical, and needle, favoring the roller bearings market demand.



The rising number of offshore wind farms is expected to moderately push the market to grow in the foreseeable future.



Rising Demand for Heavy Machinery to Favor Growth of Cylindrical Roller Bearings Segment



The cylindrical roller bearings segment covered the highest share in the global market in 2018. The demand for these bearings is expected to rise on account of their rising adoption across industries such as aerospace and automotive. Cylindrical roller bearings are used in heavy machinery to carry and handle heavy radial loads at high speed and performance. The roller bearings market size is anticipated to further expand with the increasing use of tapered roller bearings. These bearings are primarily designed to handle axial and radial forces at the same time. These are integrated into defense and medical equipment to accommodate combined loads. In the world of bearings, spherical roller bearings are likely to gain prominence owing to their numerous properties. These bearings have the ability to easily mount and erect, are highly reliable, and can withstand shock loads. Furthermore, these bearings are largely used in international markets and expanding its geographical presence to all the industries, especially in aerospace and automotive. The rising application of these type of bearings is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast period.



The demand for roller bearings is increasing in applications such as industrial machinery, automotive, aerospace, and others. As per the report, industrial machinery roller bearings hold a 31.1% share in the global market.



Segmentation



1. By Product Type

Tapered

Spherical

Cylindrical

Others (Thrust, Needles)



2. By Application

Automotive

Industrial Machinery

Aerospace

Others (Railway)



3. By Region

North America (The U.S. and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)



Upgradation of Manufacturing Facilities to Boost the Market in Asia Pacific



The market in Asia Pacific covered US$ 7.40 Bn in 2018 and is projected to maintain its dominance through the forecast years. The growth is mainly attributable to the rising vehicle production in countries such as India, Japan, and China. The escalating demand for heavy machinery in these countries is another factor driving the market in this region. Moreover, manufacturing firms are putting efforts to upgrade their existing facilities with an aim to maintain accuracy and alignment. The demand for different types of bearings is increasing from the automotive industry. This will further increase the roller bearings market potential. With the growing technological advancements in the automotive industry, customers need customized roller bearings to minimize friction at important points of contact.



Other regions such as North America and Europe are expected to emerge in the roller bearings market through the forecast years.



INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT:



January 2019: Schaeffler is on the verge of merging with companies namely INA Bearings India Pvt Limited and Luk India Pvt Limited. This expansion strategy will widen its existing portfolio of roller and ball bearings and other industrial applications.

January 2015: ERIKS NV arrived to enter into an agreement with The Timken Company to acquire the assets of a company based in the U.K. named Revolvo ltd. Revolvo Ltd. indulges in manufacturing roller bearings for industrial applications in process and heavy industries.

FOX Upgrades its Rear Bearing Shock Kit as per Customers' Requirement



Among the major players in the global market, SKF, Schaeffler, and Timken are leading. With the introduction of the 4th Industrial Revolution or Industry 4.0, companies are focusing on smart and automated roller bearings to further minimize the operational breakdown and enhance the efficiency of heavy machinery and equipment. Several companies are focusing on customized bearings for their customers. For example, FOX's FIT dampers were too heavy. The company addressed this problem by upgrading their roller bearing and fork damper to retain its customers. The newly introduced FIT4 fork damper & roller bearing kit is light-weight, has a smaller diameter, and is modified as per customer requirements. Another company, Schaeffler plans to merge with two Indian companies called Luk India Pvt Limited and INA Bearings India Pvt Limited in January 2019. The company aims to expand its product portfolio and geographical presence.



