What Biden's Green Federal Procurement Order Means for Jobs

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2022 -- Leading the way in green procurement was at the center of an executive order recently signed by President Biden. The order focuses on ensuring the government is using public procurement to model sustainable, environmentally-sound purchasing to reduce greenhouse gasses and other forms of pollution. The order also established long-term goals in targeted industries, such as electric power and water, and as a result sectors such as these are likely to see stricter federal procurement sustainability requirements. Implementing the order could affect federal contractors, and jobs, in many different ways. For example, suppliers may be asked to track greenhouse gas emissions traceable to the goods and services that are being purchased by the federal government. For those in construction jobs, there may soon be more emphasis on cleaner procurement and much tighter requirements in terms of green construction. Tracking and declaring the environmental costs of goods and services could be something the federal government asks of its contractors at any time.



The changing landscape of federal procurement can be challenging for those in procurement jobs. However, the team at DSJ Global is well placed to be able to provide expert support. The firm was established in 2008 and has expertise in procurement jobs, as well as hiring for connected sectors, such as logistics and supply chain roles. With an extensive history in end-to-end supply chain hiring, and ensuring that organizations across the country have access to business-critical talent, DSJ Global has become a go-to for businesses nationwide. That includes a broad spectrum of enterprises, from agile start-ups to well-established international corporations. Thanks to a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, the team at DSJ Global creates options for every hiring need. For businesses looking to hire for ongoing resilience - and individuals focused on taking a career-defining next step - the firm is an obvious first choice.



With more than a decade specializing in procurement jobs across America, DSJ Global now has a robust nationwide reach. That includes major cities such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco, and many other areas in between. In addition, the team in the USA is also part of a worldwide workforce that numbers 1,000+, adding a vital international element to what DSJ Global does. Plus, the firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Particularly as political and economic environments shift, it's essential for organizations to be able to build flexible and resilient teams that can respond to changes. This is something that DSJ Global has invested in internally, training consultants on an ongoing basis and providing best-in-class technology and strategies to work with. As well as procurement jobs there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Strategic Buyer, Supply Chain Demand Planner and Materials Planning Supervisor.



Emily Prendergast, Executive Director at DSJ Global, shares that, "global supply chains have made headlines around the world, as teams have worked to address the shortages faced in many industries. The role of procurement and supply chain professionals will be critical in solving these challenges, and the demand for this talent continues to grow across every sector from consumer goods and pharmaceuticals to energy, technology, and more."



To find out more about procurement jobs visit https://www.dsjglobal.com.



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact DSJ Global: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about DSJ Global USA services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.com/.



About DSJ Global USA

DSJ Global USA partners with organizations across the logistics and supply chain sector. The firm's 1000 employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.