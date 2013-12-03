What Dent Provides PDR Training Facility to Technicians

Accrington, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Paintless Dent Removal (PDR) has become one of the most popular techniques to remove minor dents from the exterior body of an automobile. What Dent has several years of experience in providing high-quality vehicle repair and paintless dent removal service.



This professional service provider has now come up with a PDR training program to give new technicians an opportunity to learn the technique of paintless dent removal. PDR technicians trained by What Dent are ensured a successful career in future. The training program offered by this company guarantees to cover all important aspects required to master this skill.



The courses offered under PDR training include 5 Day PDR Course for Pound 950 + VAT and 5 Day Advanced Course for Pound 950 + VAT. The PDR course includes tool selection, correct movement, tool placement, correct reflection reading, high point correction, training for hand to eye coordination, usage of correct pressures and more. In addition, PDR students will be also able to get a bonus course on windscreen repair.



What Dent has in stock over 20 cars; therefore students are guaranteed to receive opportunities to work on vehicles during the final training days. The advanced course is aimed at enhancing the skills of PDR technicians with basic knowledge. The training program from What Dent focuses on providing students a complete insight into the concept of Paintless Dent Removal.



The website says, “With What Dent not only will you be taught how to remove dents you will also have the opportunity to visit one of the largest car supermarkets chains in Britain and do some work experience, so you get a real insight of what is expected of a PDR technician.”



Students will get PDR training from the best technicians at What Dent. They will be taught to get access to major dents by removing tail lights, roof linings and interior panels from different cars. Trainees will be able to learn the techniques of restoring vehicles flawlessly without any hassle. Taster sessions are also offered to aspirants through which people can get an idea about this trade. PDR training from What Dent appears to be a good opportunity for those who want to master the skills of PDR.



To get more information about PDR training, visit http://whatdent.net/paintlessdentremovaltraining.html



About What Dent

What Dent is a popular vehicle repairing service provider having more than 13 years of experience in this field. This company offers reliable, affordable and high-quality paintless dent removal and repairing services to customers.



Media Contact



What Dent

Contact: Antony Turner – PDR Technician

Address: 170 Back Burnley Rd

Accrington BB5 6DW

Tel: 07729 868239

Email: asad@whatdent.net

URL: http://www.whatdent.net/