New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/15/2013 -- The extract from the exotic fruit is hailed by many doctors as the holy grail of weight reduction. Garcinia Cambogia is essentially a plant – often called gambooge – which is cultivated in parts od south eastern Asia but grows freely in rain forests.



Garcinia Cambogia is said to rapidly aid weight loss programs by acting as a fat blocking agent, which prevents fatty cells from even forming. It also aids appetite suppression. No longer will users of Garcinia Cambogia begin snack eating, especially late at night. Garcinia Cambogia reviews all mention that the desire for food had dwindled even several hours after a meal.



The Garcinia Cambogia plant, when taken in herbal form, will increase serotonin levels; these are the chemicals that make the soul feel happy. A natural high will automatically reduce the cravings for food; therefore weight loss follows quickly in its wake.



When taking Garcinia Cambogia extract some reviews published mentioned an increase in lean muscle tone, this was in addition to weight loss. There are many herbal extracts on the market that claim to help people lose weight, but a study of many of these found most were simply appetite suppressants only.



If you combine appetite suppression with lean muscle development, as in the Garcinia Cambogia plant will give out, one can expect far more dramatic results over a much shorter period of time. The potassium and the calcium in the Garcinia Cambogia plant are the key ingredients to helping the metabolism in the body develop faster.



It is no secret that a higher metabolic rate means a leaner, fitter and slimmer person. If you can increase metabolism, you will burn fat faster, often while you are not even moving too! The Garcinia Cambogia plant also has overall health benefits in that the bad cholesterol levels in your body are substantially reduced.



There are side effects with any extract you take, although the Garcinia Cambogia side effects include liver damage in some people, it is extremely rare that this occurs. Whenever you buy Garcinia Cambogia for weight loss you can guarantee there will be no added extra ingredients like flour or rice added. Buying Garcinia Cambogia extract means you get the extract 100% pure with no extra added or unwanted ingredients.



Many people will have never heard of Garcinia Cambogia for weight loss; it is widely regarded among doctors as a very well kept secret and possibly one that could harm other products claiming the same level of weight loss after consumption of this wonderful plant.



Original Garcinia Cambogia buy here.