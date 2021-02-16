What Does 2021 Hold for Roles in Investment Management Throughout US

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/16/2021 -- As we make headway into 2021, we look back at 2020 which was arguably one of the most volatile and uncertain years in recent history. Interspersed by a global pandemic, social unrest and an unprecedentedly disruptive US election cycle it's not surprising that investors in risk assets have retreated in a meaningful way to the side-lines. Established in 2004, Selby Jennings have been a leading specialist recruitment agency for banking and financial services for more than 15 years. In this time, Selby Jennings have opened offices throughout the US enabling a mass elevation of services to clients and candidates integral to these markets. As market leaders in the US recruitment field, even despite this generally negative hiring environment, many of their US clients have been able to successfully raise new funds and appear to be firmly in a growth mindset across multiple strategies.



Recent updates outlined by Selby Jennings, highlight hiring markets are certainly remaining active when it comes to securing business-critical talent. As a firm that continues to dominate the market, Selby Jennings have recently outlined public markets which have sharply rebounded - whereby the vast majority of funds are still standing and moreover, still seeking talent across the experience spectrum, with notable interest in Analyst and Senior Analyst candidates. Furthermore, the Selby Jennings team have identified a significant increase in hiring firms that invest with the following strategies and the following key verticals. The three vital strategies to highlight consist of; long/ short equity, distressed credit & special situations and finally event-driven strategies. Further, the three integral sectors include; technology, healthcare and consumer.



Thanks to years of developing relationships with the brightest minds in banking and financial services, Selby Jennings have created a network of over one million mid-to-senior professionals. Their continual investment in best-in-class technologies and consultant training enables their team to manage the recruitment process, from source through to hire, with speed, precision and accuracy. The pressure for banking and financial services firms and their leaders to find talent has never been greater. With offices throughout the US, in New York, Boston, Dallas, Chicago, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco, the Selby Jennings team are pioneering a new way of recruitment. As a trusted recruitment partner with huge US reach and also a global perspective, Selby Jennings are able to help candidates and clients stay informed about emerging risks and opportunities that will shape the future of work. As part of the Phaidon International Group, Selby Jennings are the recruitment partner of choice for 71 world-leading organizations who each benefit from a Preferred Partnership Program.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at Selby Jennings. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



According to figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in financial services is projected to grow seven percent from 2018 to 2028, about as fast as the average for all occupations. Demand in particular for investment banking and retirement services are likely to create employment growth. Career defining investment management careers for elite investment firms, are currently available throughout the US. To find out more information about quantitative analytics jobs visit: https://www.selbyjennings.com



For any media inquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other inquiries please contact Selby Jennings: +1 646 759 4560.



For more information about Selby Jennings services, please go to

https://www.selbyjennings.com.



About Selby Jennings

Selby Jennings knows that building the right team isn't easy. However, with the support of the right hiring partner, access to key networks and contacts, it's possible to reimagine the process of recruitment to make it more positive, satisfying and productive.