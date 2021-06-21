What Does the Future Hold for the Biotechnology Industry

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/21/2021 -- Opportunities for research, innovation, and corporate expansion must all be considered within a biotechnological strategy for growth. Public-private corporations have the potential to foster such growth with the establishment of centres of excellence. Prospects include technologies that integrate components of pharmaceutical research and molecular biology which will drive the industry forward. Discovering and supplying medications that comply with the biology and pathophysiology of each unique patient will be one of the most pressing challenges facing the biotechnology sector in the 21st century. The move from mass-produced medicine to bespoke medicine will have a significant impact on the future development and prescribing of medications.



EPM Scientific is a global life science recruitment agency with a specialised team of over 750 professional consultants who hold a detailed understanding of both the local and international markets across the spectrum of specialised industry sectors. The dedicated advisors at EPM Scientific equip candidates and organisations with a worldwide grasp of the market's needs and demands. Since 2012, EPM Scientific has built an international network of over one million industry experts who support, advise, and guide the firm with the latest commercial insights and operate as a source of expertise when it comes to providing ongoing assistance to clients and candidates at every point throughout the recruitment process. Since its inception, EPM Scientific has worked zealously to execute expert recruiting decisions for R & D jobs in pharma, medical communications careers and pharmacovigilance careers. To this end providing clients with peace of mind that their talent acquisition is in safe hands.



EPM Scientific is an established global player, with extensive experience in connecting clients and candidates from all over the world as part of a recruitment beyond borders approach. This guarantees that promising individuals secure the appropriate position while offering world-class talent to their clients. EPM Scientific currently offers a wealth of new and exciting opportunities across the entire spectrum of the life sciences industry. Positions presently available include: Combination Products Quality Compliance Specialist, Principal Biostatistician, Customer Service Engineer Kassel, QC Manager, Senior Biostatistician, Business Development Manager NGS, Utility & Facilities Leader, Clinical Research Associate, Non-clinical Safety Lead, and Medical Science Manager. These openings represent just a few of the opportunities that EPM Scientific offers across Germany.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Zach Stamp, Managing Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



To find out more information about Biotech Recruitment in Germany visit



https://www.epmscientific.de/jobs



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact EPM Scientific DE: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



For more information about EPM Scientific DE services, please go to https://www.epmscientific.de.



About EPM Scientific DE

EPM Scientific DE partners with organisations across the fast expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.