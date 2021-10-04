What Does the Modern-Day Compliance Career Involve

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2021 -- The size and scope of the compliance role has grown significantly over the previous decade. Major financial institutions have made significant investments in the area, creating a plethora of possibilities for compliance professionals. Fighting financial crime, preventing money laundering, and putting an end to human and animal trafficking are just a few of the high-profile, important objectives that compliance professionals work toward. The financial services industry is at the forefront of these issues. Because criminals must leverage the financial system to carry out their crimes, financial institutions, such as banks, are virtually the vanguard in combating wrongdoing.



Selby Jennings is an obvious choice when looking for a compliance recruiter in Germany, with considerable experience in banking and financial services both at a national and international level. The organisation works with firms in the financial services sector, handling talent acquisition for leading organisations and enabling agile start-ups in implementing robust and valuable recruitment strategies. The capacity to rethink and expedite the recruiting process to identify new possibilities for growth has been critical to the company's performance over the last 15 years. Selby Jennings has a multinational team of over 1000 professionals and offices across the globe, giving it a unique national and international reach. Selby Jennings consultants are thoroughly qualified and encouraged to have a wide awareness of market players, movement, and market dynamics in order to better comprehend the industry for financial services recruiting in Germany. This compliance recruiter has made regulation a major goal as well. Consultants can help talented people concentrate on opportunities in private wealth management, corporate and investment banking, financial technology and risk management, as well as sales and trading. Candidates collaborating with the firm pursue terrific career paths across a full range of specialisations.



Selby Jennings, as part of the Phaidon International Group, is the preferred recruiting partner for hundreds of world-class companies. As a compliance recruiter working with businesses across Germany, the team possesses an in-depth local knowledge of the financial services sector. Positions currently available through Selby Jennings include: Senior Model Validator – Credit Risk, Low Latency C++ Developer, Quant Researcher, Operations Associate – Crypto Asset Manager, AVP – SPV Equity Sales Trader, Data Scientist, VP Markets Audit Manager, Associate Market Risk Manager, and Digital Marketing Candidate.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Matt Nicholson, Managing Director at Selby Jennings Europe. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



