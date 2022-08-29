What Exactly Is Interim Leadership and How Can Leathwaite Help Your Organisation?

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2022 -- [Trend topics]. The pandemic has changed more than just working models - it has also caused a seismic shift in attitudes too. For most executives, a full time contract with a sole employer used to be the accepted framework but today a much more flexible approach leans towards more agility in the workforce and tapping into the benefits of interim leadership roles. The most forward-focused businesses are increasingly hiring leaders on a short-term basis, usually to deal with a specific purpose (e.g. improving marketing or scaling up hiring). There are many benefits for enterprises that choose to capitalise on short-term access to the best talent in this way - you're, essentially, hiring an expert leader for a temporary period to provide an - often much-needed - boost to a very specific area of the business. That can not only have a positive impact in terms of your desired outcomes but when it comes to streamlining recruitment costs too.



Interim leadership roles are appearing across industries today and are increasingly being prioritised by the most exciting talent. These are people who are looking for a degree of career fluidity and are excited by the idea of taking on a new challenge. Their goal is to jump into an organisation and clear the current challenge, develop the specific workflow or achieve the desired outcome, at speed and with an efficiency that may not be available to someone in a more permanent position. All will bring with them years of industry knowledge and insight and specialist experience that can be precisely targeted at the area where the business most needs support. Interim leadership roles are increasingly popular among those with some of the most in-demand skill sets, from solving scaling challenges to training an in-house marketing team.



[How the company does something relevant to the topic]. What constitutes effective leadership has evolved significantly over the past couple of years and today there are many more demands on individuals. Organisations also face challenges in terms of delivering outcomes in constantly changing environments and the ability to adapt, evolve and be flexible is key. This has resulted in a rise in demand for interim leadership roles, something that the team at Leathwaite has been able to support thanks to a well-established practice in executive interim search. Leathwaite is a market-leading corporate function specialist firm with extensive resources to deliver on interim leadership roles for organisations focused on transformation and growth. We can help your team to find leaders who will heal specific issues, improve key areas of concern and deliver the momentum for positive change.



[How the company carries out the particular service/product]. The right interim leader will make all the difference. Leathwaite helps to connect businesses with executive talent for interim leadership roles, providing immediate impact across a diverse range of different solutions. The firm has a wealth of expertise in helping businesses to connect with leading subject matter experts who can provide support through growth and transformation with insight and experience. The Leathwaite interim leadership roles team focuses on providing clients with best-in-class consultants across Transformation, Technology, Controls and Regulatory, working with a broad spectrum of businesses. That includes industry-leading multinationals, medium-sized and SME firms, start-ups and private equity-backed organisations, across many different sectors. To date, the firm has placed more than 500 talented people in interim leadership roles globally, developing the most effective strategy to establish key connections and to drop in leaders who can make transformation happen. Creating meaningful change through exceptional people is what the business is all about and there is a clear need for more focus on interim leadership roles as organisations seek to navigate change.



For any media enquiries please contact Gary Elliott at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact Leathwaite: +44 207 151 5151



For more information about Leathwaite services, please go to https://www.leathwaite.com.



About Leathwaite

Leathwaite are experts in interim leadership roles recruitment. The firm is renowned as CFO recruiters, leaders in headhunting recruitment and human capital specialists, delivering an interconnected range of executive search, executive interim and data & insight services, including executive interim recruitment. Since establishing the business in 1999, Leathwaite has developed key international client partnerships across a range of industry sectors.