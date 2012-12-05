What Frompo - The Next Generation Curated Search Engine Has to Offer

Aarhus, Denmark -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- With a plenty of search engines and tools already existing in the market to search, discover and share content, the problem is not – having an access to the world of information, but is to – have access to the content one wants when one wants it!



This is where Frompo comes into role. By curating the web search content, it eliminates the problem of retrieving spam or irrelevant search results. Content curation is the act of discovering, gathering and presenting digital data that surrounds specific subject matter.



Frompo explains the process of content curation as the one similar to making a mix tape for one’s high school sweetheart, where one wants only the best songs to be shared in it. Content curation does include generating content, but instead, merging or amassing content from a variety of sources, and delivering it in an organized fashion. It is responsible for finding relevant content pertaining to a specific category and funneling this information to readers in a mash-up style.



Apart from being a curated search engine, Frompo is also known for being called a green search engine at the same time. By a “Green” search engine, they mean that the revenue generated by performing searches on Frompo or clicking on search ads will help in helping the environment!



There have been, again, many initiatives in this field. Many websites, search engines and social networks are taking the opportunity to give back to the mother Earth by either donating money to help save the environment or by planting trees when the search hits a specific number.



Where Frompo differs from the rest in the group is its combination of being a Green Search Engine and a Curated Search Engine both. Frompo’s initiative in going an extra mile to help the environment alongside making search easy and organized for its users sounds appealing and a lot to offer in comparison to the other search engines.



