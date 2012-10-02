What If: Can New eBook, Exposing Obama's Tactics, Influence Enough Voters in Time for November?

New York City, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2012 -- According to Denny T’s new eBook, Obama’s socialist ‘way forward’ towards prosperity is not forward at all.



What If: What If Obama Were White, What If Romney Were Black, is a powerful literary presentation that is intended to incite profitable thought and provide insight into 2012 American politics. The book achieves its goal by asking and answering a series of ‘what if?’ political questions, which explain why this presidential election is not about anything other than voting for Democracy or voting for socialism.



Synopsis:



‘What If’ is a small, but powerful, controversial presentation that is intended to incite profitable thought into 2012 American presidential politics by asking and answering a series of what-if political questions that lead to a better understanding of our financial mess and a simple health-care solution that could provide more jobs and reduce our national debt.



“Obama’s socialist policies are upside-down, inside-out, and backward from anything that will help America,” says Denny T.



Continuing, “My book explains how Obama preaches Democracy but promotes socialism and demonstrates how Obama’s policies will not take the American economy to the hospital but to an economic grave yard.”



Further, ‘What If’ presents a clear and concise understanding of America’s financial mess and provides the only solution to improve America’s solvency, by reducing national debt with a much better healthcare plan than Obamacare; a viable plan that will restore the economy and solve both Medicare and Social Security problems, all while creating more jobs without spending stimulus money.



“What If is an eBook that everyone should read before the November election,” Denny urges.



What If: What If Obama Were White, What If Romney Were Black, published by AuthorHouse, is available directly from the publisher, as well through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Nook and other eBook retailers.



