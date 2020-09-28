- What initiatives are players undertaking to sustain their presence in the global automotive piston market?

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2020 -- The global Automotive Piston Market size is projected to grow to USD 2.2 billion by 2025 from USD 1.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.5%. Demand for high-pressure GDI pistons, lightweight piston components, and passenger car gasoline engines would drive the global automotive piston industry.



With the engine downsizing and turbocharging, the popularity of gasoline direct injection (GDI) is increasing. GDI is being considered as one of the key components for fulfilling future emission standards. Therefore, with GDI becoming popular, the demand for high-pressure GDI pistons is expected in the automotive piston market.



Globally the automotive industry is driven by legislation to reduce emissions & increase fuel efficiency. With decreased limits of pollutants in upcoming emission regulations, OEMs are working on vehicle light-weighting. In this regard, a shift from iron engine blocks to aluminum engine blocks is one of the approaches being adopted. Owing to their lightweight, better thermal conductivity, and good structural integrity, aluminum pistons are popular in passenger cars and light commercial vehicles.



Gasoline engines require less maintenance, and its life is almost double compared to diesel engines. Diesel engines require servicing/maintenance of the components after approximately 5,000 to 6,000 km. In the aftermarket, in the case of diesel engines, the replacement of the piston system component is higher as compared to the gasoline engine. All these factors contribute to the demand for gasoline engines, thus, subsequently augmenting the automotive piston market growth.



Looking at the upcoming regulations and increased preference towards the GDI engine, the manufacturers can focus on the development of high-pressure GDI piston and lightweight piston. In contrast, in terms of the fuel type, the manufacturer can look forward to increasing demand for gasoline engine piston.



Key Market Players



Some of the key players in the automotive piston market are MAHLE GmbH (Germany), Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan), Rheinmetall Automotive AG (Germany), Tenneco Inc. (US), and Art Metal Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan). MAHLE GmbH adopted the strategies of new product development to retain its leading position in the automotive piston market. Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. also adopted supply contracts/agreements/ partnerships as a key strategy to sustain its market position.



Key questions addressed by the report



- What would be the regional demand for automotive piston during the forecast years?

- What is the aftermarket potential of the automotive piston?

- What would be the future mix of fuel types, and how would it impact the demand for pistons in the near future?

- What is the present vs. future material choices for piston materials?

- What initiatives are players undertaking to sustain their presence in the global automotive piston market?



