Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/23/2020 -- The increasing demand for beer and wine among consumers around the world is a key factor expected to enable the corn steep liquor market growth during the forecast period, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled "Corn Steep Liquor Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Nature (Organic, Conventional), By Applications (Animal Feed, Brewing Enzyme Industry, Agriculture) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026" the extensive use of corn steep liquor in pig and ruminant feeds and as a binding agent in other feed because of its viscous properties is expected to accelerate the corn steep liquor market share during the forecast period.



List of the leading players operating in the Global Corn Steep Liquor Market includes;



- Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co. Ltd

- Roquette Freres S.A

- Tate and Lyle PLC

- Juci Corn Biotechnology Co

- Tereos Group

- Mitsui Sugars Co., Ltd

- Gulshan Polyols Ltd.



The growing awareness reading the benefits of organic foods and additives among consumers is expected to fuel demand for organic corn steep liquor. The organic corn steep liquor is used to preserve organic meat in various regions. Since the demand for organic meat and its by-products such as meat snacks and frozen meat is increasing, which, in turn, will promote the growth of the market.



Furthermore, the low price and easy availability of organic corn steep liquor is predicted to spur demand among consumers. Furthermore, the growing trends of natural food and additives are expected to increase the popularity of corn liquor among the farmers and cultivators. The benefits of corn steep liquor over chemical fertilizers is expected to a crucial factor in boosting the market growth of the market. The producers of natural and gluten-free food products are utilizing raw material that are grown organically with the use of corn steep liquor as a fertilizer, which further exhibits the rising utility of corn steep liquor in the upcoming years.



The report is aimed at delivering a comprehensive view of the corn steep liquor market dynamics and structure by identifying and providing information regarding the key market segments. It also focuses on an all-encompassing analysis of leading market players by financial position, product, product portfolio, price, growth strategies, and regional presence. It offers PORTER's analysis and SWOT analysis to record the question of shareholders and highlights the investment potential in the upcoming future. It also showcases different procedures and strategies of companies currently operating in the market. It further examines the components, convincing market expansion, growth patterns, restricting factors, and market strategies.



Acquisition of Mitsui Sugars Co. Ltd to Strengthen Market Prospects



The acquisition of Mitsui Sugars Co. Ltd for the purpose of reinforcing its market share is predicted to augment the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in September 2018, Mitsui Sugars Co. Ltd. acquired all shares of SIS'88 PTE LTD in Singapore, in order to reinforce its company's share in Singapore and the Middle-East Africa.



Furthermore, the acquisition of Roquette Freres S.A for Itacel Farmoquimica Ltda is expected to create lucrative business opportunities for the market. For instance, in October 2017, Roquette Freres S.A. acquired Itacel Farmoquimica Ltda in South America. The acquisition of Itacel Farmoquimica Ltda is expected to strengthen the market position of Roquette Freres S.A. in the pharmaceutical industry in that region.



Major Segments Includes:



By Nature



Organic

Conventional

By Applications



Animal Feed

Brewing Enzyme Industry

Agriculture



By Geography



Growing Westernization to Propel Growth in Asia Pacific



Geographically, the corn steep liquor market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The rising concern regarding animal welfare among pet owners in various agriculture-based economies such as India and China is predicted to boost the market growth in Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific is one of the major producers of milk across the globe. The rapidly growing dairy industry and growing westernization and cross-culture food habits is predicted to facilitate growth in Asia Pacific.



