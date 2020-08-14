What Is Future of OTT Services Market : Global Research Report 2020-2027

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2020 -- Global OTT Services Market Market was valued at USD 29.23 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach at USD 87.70 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 13.8%.



OTT services are commonly called as Over the Top services which offers film and television content through high speed internet connection instead of satellite or cable provider. OTT services helps in easy access to high fidelity network and serves buffer free experience to the customer. These are paid services, in which user have to pay particular amount to start this service. Netflix, and Amazon Prime are the examples of OTT services.



Market Drivers



Increase in penetration of smartphones and tablets is expected to increase in demand for OTT services, during this forecast period. Furthermore, availability of broadband infrastructure, and growing personalization of technology will have the positive impact on global OTT services market growth. Moreover, new launches of OTT services expected to propel the global OTT services market growth. For instance, in June 2019, In10 Media had launched global OTT services for documentaries, which named as DocuBay.It is subscription-based OTT service. DocuBay provides documentary films to across genres. Also, in January 2020, ViaCom18 hand launched its new subscription-based service which called as Voot Select. Voot select serves best digital content for customers.



The report contains a thorough study of the global OTT Services market. It has successfully pointed out the key factors that have substantial impact on the OTT Services market. This report is based on result of a well-planned research methodology. The methodology employed both primary and secondary research tools. These tools aid the researchers to collect authentic data and arrive at a definite conclusion. The prevailing competitors in the global OTT Services market has also been portrayed in the report, offering an opportunity to the market players to gauge their performance. The report has been prepared after studying the different parameters ruling the global OTT Services market and the forecast period has been estimated from 2020-2027.

However, lack of awareness regarding the benefit of OTT is the restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global OTT Services market growth.



Market Segmentation



Global OTT Services Market is segmented into device type such as Smart Tvs, Smartphones, Laptop Desktops & Tablet, Gaming Consoles, Set-top Box, and Others, by content type such as Communication, Games, Audio, Video, and Others. Further, Global OTT Services Market is segmented into revenue type such as Hybrid, Advertisement, Subscription, and Others, by user type such as Personal, and Commercial, and by end user such as BFSI, Government, E-Commerce, IT & Telecommunication, Health & Fitness, Education & Training, Media & Entertainment, and Others.



Also, Global OTT Services Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Market Key Players



Various key players are discussed in this report such as Tencent Holdings Ltd. , Microsoft Corporation, Rakuten Inc., Telestra, Facebook, Apple Inc., Google LLC, Hulu, LLC, Netflix, and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Analysis of the OTT Services Market is also done on a regional basis. The report serves analysis, considering the recent market trends, opportunities, and outlook in the regional market. The report also emphasizes on top key players by providing details such as shipments, company profiles, pricing, contact details, product specifications, and others. Also, detailed information of the key players and strategies adopted by them are also presented in the report for a thorough understanding of the overall market. The report also emphasizes on the recent and emerging trends that are occurring within the manufacturing landscape.



