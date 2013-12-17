What Is Garcinia Cambogia? Is This Weight Loss Supplement Safe for Pregnant Women

Maplewood, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/17/2013 -- This is a type of tropical citrus fruit that grows in Asia, especially in South India. The fruit itself is not pleasant to eat since it tastes sour however the Indians use its rind as a cooking spice. From the fruit, a substance known as hydroxycitric acid is extracted which is used as a natural supplement for weight loss.



In fact, it is one of the most frequently used ingredients in a number of weight loss products offered on the market. In as much as garcinia is used in burning body fats, it is also a significant source of vitamin C, and studies reveal that it not stimulant. Basically, garcinia cambogia helps in slowing down the production of a certain enzyme in the body that facilitates creation of fat. The reduction of this enzyme in the system makes the body burn the excessive carbohydrates available leaving none for conversion to fat, thus garcinia is regarded as a fat burner.



Is garcinia cambogia safe while pregnant?



The short answer is NO!



First, if a woman is expecting, the doctors’ advice is that she should not take any drug unless prescribed. This is mainly to reduce interfering with the growth of the pregnancy from alteration of body chemical balance since it is a delicate and a sensitive condition.



Second, if a woman is pregnant, she is bound to gain weight naturally. In addition, most weight will be as a result of the meals consumed during pregnancy period, and the weight gained is largely contributed by her lifestyle while pregnant. But still garcinia is not safe while pregnant because when taken it will definitely burn off the excess fat conversely suppressing appetite. This implies that when frequently used, she would end up feeding less as required by doctors which in turn will affect the health status of the unborn thereby risking lives of two.



Third, when a woman is pregnant, the fetus also uses part of the food that the mother takes and besides that, the multiple bodily processes greatly alter the metabolic rate thus posting considerable strain to the woman’s body. Garcinia Cambogia Max turns out to be less important since the child also needs fats to develop the brain and the eyes. Lack of essential fats can lead to growth and development issue to the fetus. Remember, this does not mean that a pregnant woman would gain weight carelessly.



Finally, a number of people suffer from minor reactions, migraines or headaches, including nausea and stomach upset. These side effects will add more problems to symptoms experienced when expectant. In other words, garcinia cambogia is not good for use while pregnant.



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