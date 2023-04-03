What Is Inside the Box of ZEN?

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2023 -- What exactly is "The box of Zen"?



Well, it's a somewhat simple and tidy box, until revealed there is no limit to what it can hold. Zen is like this, a bottomless box. An untrapped mind. Free and fresh. Like a beginner's mind, as the famous Suzuki Roshi described. The heart of the mountains, the heart of the clouds, the heart of the sea, and the heart of the moon. The heart of everything…



This famous Zen word is from "Blue Cliff Record" and it refers to the state of being able to talk openly about everything to the fullest.



Every one of us is unique and has a voice to express unique perspectives from our personal experiences. Host Hitomi With her colleagues Jorge, a certified Personal Trainer & Corrective Exercise Specialist and Zrna, a Mindfulness & Meditation teacher, together interviewing with Shifu Yan Lei, and seeking for the secrets behind how to establish authenticity: how to be true to your own personality, values, ideals, and actions, regardless of the pressure that you're under to act otherwise.



"People call me Master Yan Lei with their respect. But I want to say I am just a student. I know myself more than anybody does" – says a 34th generation of Shaolin fighting disciple, most respected teacher of authentic Qigong and Kung Fu – Shifu Yan Lei



About Shifu Yan Lei

Shifu Yan Lei was born in 1973 to a traditional family in China. The son of a fisherman, he is the youngest of seven children. He began his martial arts life at the age of fourteen when he traveled to the other side of China to train in the Shaolin Temple in Henan province. His Master, the Shaolin Abbot, Shi Yong Xin gave him the name Lei – meaning thunder – and he became a 34th generation fighting disciple. When he was eighteen he traveled to different Kung Fu schools to learn additional Kung Fu and Qigong skills from famous masters.



At the age of twenty-eight he was invited to the West to teach authentic Shaolin martial arts.



Shifu Yan Lei is famous for his Iron Shirt Qigong, which was tested by scientists at the Science Museum. Shifu Yan Lei is the author of Instant Health as well as many books related to martial arts and Wellness; he is among the most respected and sought-after teachers of authentic Qigong and Kungfu. Thousands of people all over the world have benefited from his Shaolin Warrior series of DVDs, which offer a graded path to mind and body wellness. He teaches private classes and seminars around the world. He also plays a martial artist in the feature film The Turtle And The Sea which won Best Local Picture at the Birmingham Film Festival.



Visit him at https://www.shifuyanlei.co.uk/ and find out more about Hitomi at https://www.theboxofzen.com



About Hitomi

Hitomi is an experienced LMT and practitioner of John.F.Barnes's Myofascial Release Approach®.



Performed more than 15,000 treatments as of 2020. Born and raised in Tokyo, Japan. Her ethnic and cultural background influences her belief in the importance of the mind-body-spirit connection. Her daily experience as a therapist of the Myofascial release approach ®, which she studied under John F. Barnes, a founder of this therapy, has deepened this belief. She is also a practitioner of YOQI ®, Shaolin Temple Europe , Shifu Yan Lei, Zen meditation at Tokozenji Japan, and a certified Qigong instructor under Shifu Yan Lei & YOQI®.



Hitomi's unique experience reflects the idea - The box is full, yet is empty. What is inside the box is not fixated, but is an endless possibility. The key to happiness is learning to let go.



About Let's open the box of ZEN!

Monday at 12pm PST on the Voice America Empowerment Channel

We often hear the word "Zen," but what exactly is Zen? I remember a well-known monk at a Zen temple in Japan who has been cultivating Zen since ancient times, smiling and saying, "Actually, I still don't know what Zen is." Like a bottomless box, the answer is endless. A mind that is not trapped, free and fresh thinking is the base of ZEN philosophy, thus answers like the monk's come into play. However, the reality is that our mind and body can easily be trapped by outside stimuli. As a practitioner of J.F Barnes's Myofascial Release approach, I have seen many physical conditions deeply tied to trapped emotions. I have also seen and experienced miraculous healing by letting go of those emotions or past experiences. While it is so easy to be swallowed by the force of the negative experiences, there are ways to find peace, balance, and strength to stay in tune. Guests from various backgrounds and I will seek the ways of how to let go of challenges of love, grief, time, power, fear, anger, etc.



https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/143275/what-is-the-box-of-zen-authenticity-how-do-you-stay-authentic



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756.