What Is Involved with the Care of Fire Extinguishers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2012 -- Recharging a fire extinguisher is a process that replaces the chemical agent that is expelled from the unit. This service is generally done for commercial buildings that have larger extinguishers which use a dry chemical substance. The cost of recharging fire extinguishers will depend on the size, the type, as well as the company that will be performing the service. Once a fire extinguisher is used, it must be recharged. During a recharge, the service will completely refill the extinguisher with a new agent. This process should not take longer than 10 to 20 minutes and can commonly be done at local fire stations or through private services. Keep in mind that single charge fire extinguishers cannot be recharged. To know if your fire extinguisher can be recharged, check for a gauge on the top.



It may be more cost efficient to purchase a new extinguisher if the one you have is for household usage. By the time the recharge has been done, the newer one could be the same price if not cheaper. Keep in mind that some fire extinguishers can be recharged as they would only be single-use extinguisher.



Some fire extinguishers can be refilled if the valve enables you to refill it. Remember that if you ever have questions, it’s always best to talk with the local fire station to ensure that you’re taking the right steps.



It is important to be sure that your PFE (Portable Fire Extinguisher) company is certified by the FDNY, have their name, address, and certificate of fitness. An annual maintenance if fire extinguishers should be done. Internally, a business or office should conduct a monthly fire extinguisher check by a properly trained employee. Especially where there are multiple fire extinguishers on the premises. Proper mounting on the wall, dents, or rust are things to look out for regarding a maintenance check.



Keep in mind that all fire extinguishers are not the same. PFEC’s come in various sizes and are charged with different chemicals for different types of hazards. Each fire extinguisher is designed to address different hazards that may exist depending upon the environment and its locational use. The specific hazards dictate the UL testing process to insure that the hazard specified on the PFE label. A UL (Underwriters Laboratory) label is a must.



While looking out for fire extinguishers, please look to see that the company is certified. Ask a lot of questions as to the type of extinguishers you might need and why. Lastly, make sure that each extinguisher is tagged appropriately with the company name, address, telephone number and certificate of fitness number and date of purchase.



Your PFEC should advise you what type of fire extinguisher you need, compliancy issues and maintenance, and the proper placement of these in your building premises. For more in depth information regarding any fire extinguisher or fire safety questions that you might have, contact: http://www.rechargingfireextinguishers.com/ (888) 959-5198 x101.