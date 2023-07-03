What Is LOVE?

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2023 -- "Myoju Tanagokoro ni ari" is a Japanese Zen phrase that means "there is a beautiful pearl in your hand," emphasizing self-cultivation and the existence of Buddha nature within everyone. In this episode, host Hitomi, along with colleagues Jorge and Zrna, interviews Marisa Cranfill from YOQI - yoga & qigong. Marisa, a respected Qigong teacher with extensive experience in Buddhist and Taoist traditions, guides listeners on a journey exploring the limitless realm of love. She reveals that love is the highest human potential and the master frequency from which all emotions arise. Marisa emphasizes that love is not just an emotion but a virtue and a path to transcendence. Cultivating self-love is the crucial first step towards nurturing unconditional love. Join the conversation to discover the transformative power of love in our lives.



"Love is the greatest human potential to evolve and connect with the universe through our consciousness, and our consciousness is accessed through the heart. I believe that our purpose as humans is to embody divine matter through the heart.



True love is unconditional and goes beyond the limitations of the self and ego. It transcends the duality of Yin and Yang."



— Marisa Cranfill, YOQI Yoga and Qigong



About Marisa Cranfill

Marisa Cranfill is the founder of YOQI® Yoga + Qigong. Frequent trips as a child inspired Marisa to study academically and work in Asia for over 20 years. While living in China and Thailand she received direct transmission from qigong masters, nuns and healers in both the Buddhist and Taoist traditions. Marisa developed the YOQI® method over years of teaching yoga and qigong at meditation retreats with her Vipassana master, Ajarn Jandamit. The method follows the Six Phases of Qi Flow to remove energy blockage, and promote self-healing and spiritual insight. Marisa is a certified 500RYT yoga, Yin Yoga, Vipassana meditation and Qigong instructor. While her primary Qigong master is Mantak Chia of the Universal Healing Tao school, Marisa has trained with many Qigong and Taijichuan teachers around the world including well known masters such as Kenneth Cohen, Jesse Tsao, Robert Peng, and Liu He. She has been described as the Qigong Flow Queen, with a resource library cataloging over 300 flows. A generous and light-hearted teacher, she guides her students through direct experience. Marisa currently teaches around the world and is popularly known the # 1 ranking Qigong YouTube channel and an extensive VOD library.



Website: https://www.yoqi.com/



YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6iAv6Ydn5-ccJ5Nm6Mcdg



YOQI Video on Demand: https://videos.yoqi.com/



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/yoqi.yogaqigong/



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yoqi.yogaqigong/?pnref=lhc



About Hitomi

Hitomi is an experienced LMT and practitioner of John.F.Barnes's Myofascial Release Approach®.



Performed more than 15,000 treatments as of 2020. Born and raised in Tokyo, Japan. Her ethnic and cultural background influences her belief in the importance of the mind-body-spirit connection. Her daily experience as a therapist of the Myofascial release approach ®, which she studied under John F. Barnes, a founder of this therapy, has deepened this belief. She is also a practitioner of YOQI ®, Shaolin Temple Europe , Shifu Yan Lei, Zen meditation @Tokozenji Japan, and a certified Qigong instructor under Shifu Yan Lei & YOQI®.



Hitomi's unique experience reflects the idea - The box is full, yet is empty. What is inside the box is not fixated, but is an endless possibility. The key to happiness is learning to let go.



Find out more about Hitomi at https://www.theboxofzen.com



About Let's open the box of ZEN!

Monday at 12pm PST on the Voice America Empowerment Channel

We often hear the word "Zen," but what exactly is Zen? I remember a well-known monk at a Zen temple in Japan who has been cultivating Zen since ancient times, smiling and saying, "Actually, I still don't know what Zen is." Like a bottomless box, the answer is endless. A mind that is not trapped, free and fresh thinking is the base of ZEN philosophy, thus answers like the monk's come into play. However, the reality is that our mind and body can easily be trapped by outside stimuli. As a practitioner of J.F Barnes's Myofascial Release approach, I have seen many physical conditions deeply tied to trapped emotions. I have also seen and experienced miraculous healing by letting go of those emotions or past experiences. While it is so easy to be swallowed by the force of the negative experiences, there are ways to find peace, balance, and strength to stay in tune. Guests from various backgrounds and I will seek the ways of how to let go of challenges of love, grief, time, power, fear, anger, etc.



https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/145640/chapter-12-love-cultivating-self-love



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, (480) 553-5756.