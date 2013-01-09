What Is My IP Launches a Completely Redesigned and More User-Friendly Website

Columbus, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- WhatIsMyIP.com, a popular website that teaches people across the globe how to find their IP address as well as perform a wide variety of other IP-related services has recently completed a total redesign of its website. The site was converted from an asp.net version to a much speedier PHP version, which gives visitors a much better user experience along with quicker load times.



In addition to the redesigned website, WhatIsMyIP.com has introduced a user membership system that offers free or premium accounts. Non registered visitors to the site have a limited number of IP lookups, but a free account allows users to use the IP address lookup feature a greater number of times. The premium accounts offers even more services, including a much higher number of the IP address lookups, ad free browsing, an internet speed test, and access to the company’s IP Alert Software.



The IP Alert Software is also a new feature to the What Is My IP website. Available only to premium users, the software can be installed on multiple computers/laptops and allows the user to be alerted when their IP address changes on any device they register. Alerts can be sent daily or weekly via emails or texts, or both.



For people who are not entirely sure what an IP address is, the website also offers a helpful and in-depth explanation as to what the term means, as well as why people should know how to do an IP address lookup.



“An IP address is an exclusive number online devices use to identify and communicate with each other through computer networks,” an article on the newly-redesigned website explained, adding that this process can best be compared to how people receive mail to their home address.



“An IP address would be most similar to a mailing address, while the network would be compared to the town you live in. Just like our home addresses, information cannot be sent or received by devices without a specific address.”



Knowing an IP address is important for online gaming, using remote desktop locations, tech support, running an email server, and detecting proxies.



People who are interested in learning about how to find their IP address are welcome to visit WhatIsMyIP.com at any time; there, they can read more about the company and the many services it provides. Handy category tabs at the top of the home page make it easy for visitors to the site to quickly find the exact information they are looking for. For example, anybody who wants to learn about hiding an IP address can click on the “Hide My IP” tab; this will take them to a page that explains why people elect to do this and how it can be done.



About WhatIsMyIP.com

WhatIsMyIP.com is marketed and managed by VRoooom Web (http://www.vroooom.com). The companies have partnered together to create a stronger brand for WIMI while creating a better user experience for the site. For more information, please visit http://www.whatismyip.com