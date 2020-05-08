Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Allergy Vaccine Market (Allergy Type - Allergic Asthma, Peanut Hypersensitivity, Seasonal Allergic Rhinitis, Grass Pollen Hypersensitivity, Tree Pollen Hypersensitivity, Cat Dander Allergy, and Other Allergy Type; Vaccine Type - Cat Allergy Vaccine, Peanut Allergy Vaccine, House Dust Mite Allergy Vaccine, Injectable MPL Allergy Vaccine, Ragweed Allergy Immunotherapy Vaccine, and Other Vaccine Type): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Growing Prevalence of the Allergic Diseases and New Research Activities are Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Market



The key factors driving the growth of the market are the growing prevalence of allergic diseases and new research activities for the development of allergy vaccines by private and government industries. Considering the stats published by AAFA, more than 50 million Americans have experienced various types of allergies each year and so it has become the 6th leading cause of chronic illness in the United States.



Moreover, a recent study published by World Allergy Organization (WAO), Allergies, and related diseases including asthma, rhinosinusitis, atopic dermatitis, and life-threatening food, drug, and stinging insect allergies affect at least 30% of the population and nearly 80% of families.



Rising Awareness about the Allergy Diseases Generate the Opportunities of the Industry



However, high costs associated with the vaccines and the presence of limited manufacturers can restrain the growth of the market. Despite the headwinds, the market is expected to generate substantial demand opportunities during the forecast period due to the rising awareness about allergy diseases and their treatment among the people globally.



North America Expected to Dominate the Market in the Forecast Period



Based on geography the allergy market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is expected to dominate the market in the forecast period, followed by Europe. Growing cases of allergy diseases in these regions contributing to the high market share.



The Asia Pacific is the emerging market for the allergy vaccine market. Based on the stats provided by the Asia Pacific Association of Allergy (APAAACI) in Asia-Pacific, the prevalence of allergic rhinitis is variously reported and ranging around 8–10% of the population (in Korea) to more than 50% (among adults in Vietnam and Thailand).



