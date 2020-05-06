Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Caps and Closure Market (Raw-material - Plastic, Metal, and Others; End Users Type - Food, Beverages, Consumer Goods, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, and Others; Product Type - Peel Off, Plastic Screw Closures, Metal Crown Closures, Metal Screw Closures, Corks, Pumps and Sprays, Rubber Stops, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



To Know More Request Sample of this Report@https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/81



Growing Demand for the Packaging Market Drives the Growth



The growing demand for the packaging market drives the growth of caps and closure market. Further, rapidly growing pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industries are contributing to the growth of the market. However, the fluctuation in raw material prices is affecting the growth of the market.



The eco-friendly caps and closures and increasing use of PET-Disposable bottles are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for this market in the emerging and developing economies. Flexible packaging such as pouches for sealing containers and usage of PVC, paper, aluminum and polypropylene as a substitute is a challenge for the major players to expand further during the forecast period.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Caps and Closure Market is Included in the Report for Free."



Asia Pacific is Expected to Hold the Largest Share



The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of caps and closure market owing to the rising demand for canned food and beverages. India and China are emerging to be the economies across the APAC region, which are expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.



Further, the growing beverage, healthcare, and personal care products industry in this region are contributing to the growth of the market in this region. Additionally, a growing population and economic development are driving the growth of caps and closure market in this region.



Get this Section as a Free Customization in the Report Along With 30% Discount on the Study. https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/customization/81



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Caps and Closure Amidst COVID-19"



Caps and Closure Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Caps and Closure Market Highlights



=> Caps and Closure Market Projection



=> Caps and Closure Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Caps and Closure Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Caps and Closure Market



Chapter - 4 Caps and Closure Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Caps and Closure Market by Raw-material



=> Plastic



=> Metal



Chapter - 6 Global Caps and Closure Market by End Users Type



=> Food



=> Beverages



=> Consumer Goods



=> Personal Care & Cosmetics



=> Pharmaceuticals



Chapter - 7 Global Caps and Closure Market by Product Type



=> Peel Off



=> Plastic Screw Closures



=> Metal Crown Closures



=> Metal Screw Closures



=> Corks



=> Pumps and Sprays



=> Rubber Stops



Chapter - 8 Global Caps and Closure Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> Pact Group Holdings Ltd



=> AptarGroup Inc.



=> Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd



=> Closure Systems International (CSI)



=> Silgan Holdings Inc.



=> Crown Holdings, Inc



=> Berry Plastics Corporation



=> BERICAP GmbH und Co KG



=> Alpla Holdings Gmbh



=> Amcor Ltd.



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



Browse Complete Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/consumer-goods-packaging/global-caps-closure-market



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide the knowledge support to our clients. To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.