Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Dairy Enzymes Market (Type - Lactase, Chymosin, Microbial Rennet, Lipase, and Other Types; Application - Milk, Cheese, Ice Cream and Desserts, Yogurt, Whey, Infant Formula, and Other Applications; Source - Plant, and Animal and Microorganism): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global dairy enzymes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Growing Focus of the Government to Support the Agri-Processing Sector in the Developing Sector



The continuously growing demand for the different type of dairy-based products among the young and middle-class consumers are boosting the demand for the different type of dairy enzymes to manufacture numerous dairy products as cheeses, yogurt, and others. There are several dairy enzymes, which has different application to develop a different type of dairy products as lactase, chymosin, microbial rennet, lipase. Lactase is used to prepare lactose-free products for a particular group of consumers.



Growing Disposable Income Among the Young and Middle-Class Consumers in the Developing Countries



Further, lactase is used to manufacture cream and sweet based products. Additionally, the lipase is used to break the milk fats and provide customized flavors to the milk-based products. It is also used to prepare strong-flavored cheeses.The growing disposable income among the young and middle-class consumers in the developing countries are helping to grow the demand of dairy products are helping to grow the demand of the dairy enzyme's products.



Further, the growing influence of vegetarian food and its numerous benefits are helping to grow the demand for different type of dairy products. Additionally, the growing focus of the government to support the Agri-processing sector in the developing sector is helping to grow the demand of the dairy enzymes market.



North America is the Largest Market of the Dairy Enzymes Market



Geographically, the dairy enzymes market is segmented into four regions, namely North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is the largest market of the dairy enzymes market, owing to the presence of a large number of dairy processing companies in this region, which export their dairy products around the world.



Further, the presence of a large number of the consumers' groups, who are fond of different type of dairy products is helping to grow the demand of the different type of dairy enzymes in this region. Europe is the second-largest market of dairy enzymes after North America. The Asia-Pacific dairy enzymes market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing demand of the different type of innovative dairy products among the youth and middle-class consumers in this region.



