Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Disposable Medical Sensors Market (Product Type - Temperature Sensors, Biosensors, Pressure Sensors, Image Sensors, Patient Position Sensors, and Other Product Types; Placement Type - Wearable Sensors, Ingestible Sensors, Invasive Sensors, Implantable Sensors, and Strip Sensors; Application - Diagnostics, Patient Monitoring, and Therapeutics): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Increasing Demand for Sensors in Homes and Clinics for Diagnosis and Treatment Purposes



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, and acute myocardial will augment the growth of the disposable medical sensors market. World Health Organization projected that by 2020, around three-quarters of deaths worldwide are due to chronic diseases. Technological advancement and various innovations in the development of point of care medical sensors for a diagnosis led to the expansion of disposable medical sensors market.



Growing Number of Regulatory Approvals for Biodegradable Sensors Contributes to the Expansion



Additionally, increasing demand for sensors in homes and clinics for diagnosis and treatment purposes escalates the growth of the market. The growing number of regulatory approvals for biodegradable sensors contributes to the expansion of the market. Furthermore, the rising need for remote patient monitoring and the availability of various next-generation disposable medical sensors such as wearable wrist watches and painless diabetes monitors drive the growth of the disposable medical sensors market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Disposable Medical Sensors Market is Included in the Report for Free."



Growing Research & Development with Innovative Product Launches Create Numerous Opportunities



In addition, the surge in investments in the healthcare sector, increasing government initiatives globally, and improvement in wearable technology are the factors complementing to the expansion of disposable medical sensors market. On the flip side, a lack of adequate reimbursement policies hinders the growth of the disposable medical sensors market. Moreover, growing research and development with innovative product launches create numerous opportunities in the global disposable medical sensors market.



North America Accounts for the Major Share



Geographically, the global disposable medical sensors market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America accounts for the major share in the global disposable medical sensors market. The rapid development in sensor technology and well-established healthcare information technology infrastructure in North America led to the expansion of the disposable medical sensors market in North America.



Europe has a significant growth rate in the global disposable medical sensors market owing to growing research and development in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow in the global disposable medical sensors market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The growing healthcare sector and surge in demand for sensor-based devices in-home care settings in the Asia-Pacific region contribute to the development of the disposable medical sensors market in Asia-Pacific.



"We Have Decided to Extend Our Support to the Industry on Account of Corona Outbreak by Offering Flat Discount 30% on All Our Studies and Evaluation of the Market Dynamics in Disposable Medical Sensors Amidst COVID-19"



Disposable Medical Sensors Market Coverage



Chapter - 1 Preface



=> Report Description



=> Research Methods



=> Research Approaches



Chapter - 2 Executive Summary



=> Disposable Medical Sensors Market Highlights



=> Disposable Medical Sensors Market Projection



=> Disposable Medical Sensors Market Regional Highlights



Chapter - 3 Global Disposable Medical Sensors Market Overview



=> Introduction



=> Market Dynamics



=> Porter's Five Forces Analysis



=> IGR-Growth Matrix Analysis



=> Value Chain Analysis of Disposable Medical Sensors Market



Chapter - 4 Disposable Medical Sensors Market Macro Indicator Analysis



Chapter - 5 Global Disposable Medical Sensors Market by Product Type



=> Temperature Sensors



=> Biosensors



=> Pressure Sensors



=> Image Sensors



=> Patient Position Sensors



=> Other Product Types



Chapter - 6 Global Disposable Medical Sensors Market by Placement Type



=> Wearable Sensors



=> Ingestible Sensors



=> Invasive Sensors



=> Implantable Sensors



=> Strip Sensors



Chapter - 7 Global Disposable Medical Sensors Market by Application



=> Diagnostics



=> Patient Monitoring



=> Therapeutics



Chapter - 8 Global Disposable Medical Sensors Market by Region 2019-2025



=> North America



=> Europe



=> Asia-Pacific



=> RoW



Chapter - 9 Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape



=> GE Healthcare



=> Philips Healthcare



=> Sensirion AG



=> Smiths Medical, Inc.



=> Freescale Semiconductor Inc.



=> Medtronic plc



=> Honeywell International Inc.



=> Covidien Ltd.



=> Analog Devices Inc.



=> MEMSIC Inc.



=> Other companies



Chapter - 10 Appendix



=> Primary Research Findings and Questionnaire



