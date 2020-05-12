Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Fecal Occult Testing Market (Product - Immuno-FOB Agglutination Test, Guaiac FOB Stool Test, Lateral Flow Immuno-FOB Test, and Immuno-FOB Elisa Test; End-users - Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories, and Physicians' Office Laboratories): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global fecal occult testing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Fecal Occult Testing Market Rises Due to Growing Geriatric Population



Factors such as rising geriatric population, improved medical infrastructure, and the adoption of advanced fecal occult testing is driving the growth of the fecal occult testing market. Further, the growing demand for integrated care services is fueling market growth.



On the other side, less awareness among the consumers about fecal occult testing is hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, the availability of fecal occult immunological test devices in online stores are anticipated to provide wide growth opportunities to the market players.



North America Dominates the Global Fecal Occult Testing Market



Among the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global fecal occult testing market followed by Europe. The well-spread awareness among people, along with rapidly increasing demand for technologically advanced fecal occult blood test products is driving the growth of the market in the North America region. Increase in demand for fecal occult blood test products from European countries such as the U.K., Germany, and France are driving the market growth in the Europe region.



About Infinium Global Research

Infinium Global Research is a business consulting and market research firm; a group of experts that caters to fulfilling business and market research needs of leading companies in various industry verticals and business segments. The company also serves government bodies, institutes and non-profit/non-government organizations to meet their knowledge and information needs.



Through our information services and solutions, we assist our clients to improve their performance and assess the market conditions to achieve their organizational goals. Our team of experts and analysts are engaged in continuously monitoring and assessing the market conditions to provide knowledge support to our clients.



To help our clients and to stay updated with the advances and inventions in technology, business processes, regulations and environment, Infinium often conducts regular meets with industry experts and opinion leaders. Our key opinion leaders are involved in monitoring and assessing the progress in the business environment, so as to offer the best opinion to our clients.