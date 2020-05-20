Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Metallic Stearate Market (Product - Zinc Stearate, Aluminum Stearate, Magnesium Stearate, Calcium Stearate, and Other Products; Application - Rubber, Plastics, Pharmaceuticals, Building and Construction, Cosmetics, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." According to the report, the global metallic stearate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



Rising Plastic and Rubber Industry Globally



The rising plastic and rubber industry globally drive the growth of the metallic stearate market. Increasing the use of metallic stearate in cosmetics contributes to the growth of the metallic stearate market. Metallic stearate is used in lipsticks, shampoos, eyeliners, sun-protective lotions, and body and foot powders. The surge in demand for metallic stearate in diversified applications propels the growth of the metallic stearate market. Metallic stearates are widely used in the plastic industry as an acid scavenger, lubricants, and mold release agents.



Rising Demand for PVC and Other Polymers in Various Applications



Furthermore, the rising use of metallic stearate as a non-gelling thickener and lubricating agent in the personal care industry boosts the growth of the metallic stearate market. On the other hand, the unstructured market in case of bulk grades hinders the growth of the metallic stearate market. Moreover, rising demand for PVC and other polymers in various applications creates novel opportunities for the growth of the metallic stearate market.



"We are Now Including the Impact Analysis of the COVID-19 on this Premium Report and the Forecast Period of this Report Shall be Revised to 2020-2026. The Section on the Impact of COVID-19 on Metallic Stearate Market is Included in the Report for Free."



Asia-Pacific Region is Anticipated to Hold a Premium Share



Geographically, the global metallic stearate market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to hold a premium share in the global metallic stearate market. The surge in construction activities propel the use of metallic stearate in paints and costing, rubber, and plastic in Asia-Pacific drives the growth of the metallic stearate market in Asia-Pacific.



North America is expected to grow in the global metallic stearate market with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The rising demand for cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries in North America promotes the expansion of the metallic stearate market in North America. Europe is growing in the global metallic stearate market.



