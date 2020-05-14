Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Organic Acids Market (Type - Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Formic Acid, Lactic Acid, Propionic Acid, Ascorbic Acid, Gluconic Acid, Fumaric Acid, and Other Types; Application - Food & Beverages, Feed, Pharmaceuticals, and Other Applications): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Growing Application of the Organic Acid in the Feed Preparation



The continuous growing application of the organic acids for different applications around the world is helping to grow its demand at a sustainable rate. Further, the growing application of the organic acid in the feed preparation, food, and beverage industries are helping to grow the demand for organic acid at a high rate.



Growing Demand for the Several Types of Organic Acids in the Developing Countries



However, the presence of the substitute for the different types of organic acids in the market is hampering the growth of this market for the short term. Moreover, the growing demand for several types of organic acids in the developing countries for different industrial applications, especially food and beverage and feed preparation is expected to boost the demand for organic acid in the near future.



North America is the Largest Market for the Organic Acids



Geographically, the organic acids market is segmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the RoW. North America is the largest market for organic acids, owing to the presence of a large number of the industries, which range from pharmaceutical, feed manufacturing, food and beverage processing, and others.



Further, these industries are constantly helping to grow the market at a sustainable rate in this region. The Asia-Pacific organic acid market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the growing demand of organic acid for different industrial applications.



