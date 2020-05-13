Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a global report on "Protein Ingredients Market (Source - Plant, and Animal; Form - Dry, and Liquid; Application - Food & Beverages, Feed, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics & Personal Care Products): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025."



Cholesterol Ingredients with Protein Fortification Mainly in Baked Goods



Growing investments in research to substitute high fat, gluten, and cholesterol ingredients with protein fortification mainly in baked goods driving the demand for the market. Furthermore, the protein ingredients market is driving by the socio-economic changes such as increased urbanization, rising incomes, and aging populations whereby the contribution of protein to healthy aging is increasingly recognized.



Additionally, the growing obesity and consciousness have made consumer's minds focus on healthy diets with highly nutritive value food, and with relatively low-fat this is driving the global protein ingredient market. Moreover, growing populations are likely to become increasingly reliant on plant-proteins, as flexitarian diets are embraced by consumers, and encouraged by health departments. This further provides a growing demand for protein ingredients market.



Growing Potential of Dairy and Plant Proteins Provides a Growth Opportunity



However, increasing demand for animal-based protein is negatively impacting on the environment, it is associated with higher energy use and GHG emissions than plant-based foods. This is restraining the growth of the market. Further, excessive utilization of plant-derived proteins leads to intestine damage, bloating, low blood count and fatigue osteoporosis which also hampering the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing potential of dairy and plant Proteins provides a growth opportunity for the protein ingredients market.



North America is the Largest Region for the Protein Ingredients Market



North America is the largest region for the protein ingredients market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific owing to an increase in the growth of the overall economies and a rise in investments by key manufacturers. Further increasing utilization in a wide variety of processed foods, especially in the ready-to-eat product category, growing inclination toward vegan diets are contributing to the growth of the protein ingredients market in this region.



