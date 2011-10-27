ShenZhen, GuangDong -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2011 -- Some people think that if the car dvd gps player with can bus, they could control the steering wheel from car audio system to car system. Is this real? If your car has the can bus, when you choose some other car system, you need to pay attention on this. Set the auto gps for example, there are two kinds of car dvd gps players. The first one fits the car without can bus system. The another one fits the car with the can bus system. If you choose the wrong one for your car, it may make your car can bus system out of action.



“Controller–area network (CAN or CAN-bus) is a vehicle bus standard designed to allow microcontrollers and devices to communicate with each other within a vehicle without a host computer.” Quote from wiki.



Some people think that if the car dvd gps player with can bus, they could control the steering wheel from car dvd player to car system. Is this real?



The truth is: we control the steering wheel control, then the steering wheel control sends information to the car dvd player, at last the car dvd gps player sends the information to the car audio system.



This is the one way. CITY navigation If the can bus has this function, we could call it one way can bus. This one could fit the most of the car which has the can bus. The one way can bus is enough of some cars. But there are many cars have many other different systems. If the car have the air condition system, parking sensor, or some other function, and the customers need to check the information of the car in the monitor of the car dvd gps player. How could we do this? The two ways can bus could help you to get it.



You could check it as follows: information of the car like air condition or parking sensor send to car dvd player, then car dvd player display the information in the monitor. So this is two ways can bus.



Two way can bus has the operation of the original car steering wheel buttons. The car dashboard audio information also headrest dvd player could be displayed. The below information will be showed through the dvd/gps. The air conditioning system, smart remote control key central control door locks, light’s systems, parking sensor setting.



If your car has the can bus, when you choose some other car system, you need to pay attention on this. Set the car dvd gps player for example, there are two kinds of car dvd gps players. The first one fits the car without can bus system. The another one fits the car with the can bus system. If you choose the wrong one for your car, it may make your car can bus system out of action. So you need to check this out before you buy any additional car systems for your car, especially on internet, since return the item will need GALAXY Navigation much more time.