What Is the Future of Freelancing

The Collective started out small, representing just 5 English copywriters based in Amsterdam. Now it has grown to over 100 freelancers, in most creative disciplines, of all European nationalities, spread across Europe.Freelancing has changed dramatically in that time. What will happen in the next 10 years?



On 17th October from 16.30 to 19.00, in de Zwijger Amsterdam, a group of leading industry figures with gather to discuss the future of freelancing. The discussion will be led by Astrid Prummel, Editor of Adformatie. The panel members will announced nearer the time.



Together they will discuss how clients are using more freelancers directly to cut costs; what the future of the advertising agency is when more freelancers work directly; how freelance agents have to adapt to the internet and the crisis; and how freelancers themselves have to cope with dramatically increased competition.



10 YEARS AT THE HEART OF EUROPEAN ADVERTISING

The Collective was founded in Amsterdam in 2002. Originally called The Collective of Great British Creatives, it represented exclusively British freelance creatives. Demand for native English-language copywriters in other countries led to a rapid expansion of its client base, across Europe, and in turn people started asking for other nationalities and disciplines too.



The Collective’s portfolio of international freelancers nowincludes: copywriters, art directors,designers, dtp-ers, online designers, content strategists andtranscreators (translations by copywriters).



THE NETHERLANDS, CREATIVE CENTRE

“From our base in Amsterdam we send Dutch, German, Spanish, Italian, French and Portugesecreative’s all-round Europe,” explained Sandra van Gemert, Manager of The Collective. “While in Holland we service all the international companies that have moved their European headquarters here. We are perfectly located.”



ONLINE COMMUNICATIONS

When The Collective started, freelancers were needed for more TV, print and brochures – now there is much more demand for online materials, which require online specialists. “We are proud to represent some brilliant online and interactive creatives and content strategists,” explained Sandra van Gemert. “We have changed as the industry has changed”.



TRANSCREATION PROJECTS

Another development that was not foreseen, was the demand for specialist translation. The Collective’s Europe-wide network of copywriters led to another transition, fulfilling the demand for expert transcreation rather than simple translation. “We now work with major brands directly to perform complex creative and translation/transcreation projects in multiple languages,” explained van Gemert.



If you would like to attend the RoundTable discussion or are interested in using The Collective’s freelancers call +31 (0)20 320 5319 or http://www.thecollective.net