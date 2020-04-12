What Is the Future Scope of Machine Control System Market Amidst COVID-19?

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/12/2020 -- We salute industry experts helping companies survive and sustain in this economic pandemic; they are working day and night to help companies take rapid-decisions by finding



- Covid Impact on machine control system market, growth/decline in product type/use cases of machine control system market due to cascaded impact of Covid 19 on Extended Ecosystem..

- How top 50 companies in machine control system market are making rapid shifts in their strategies as we speak here...

- Outside-in view of top 50 companies client and client's clients shifting short-term priorities

Speak to Our Analyst to analyse how COVID-19 to analyse how it is impacting your clients and your client's clients. (CTA)



The machine control system market is projected to grow from USD 4.5 billion in 2019 to USD 6.6 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.16% during the forecast period.



Major factors driving the market growth are elimination of need for bulk earthworks set out and survey pegging using machine control systems, need for faster work and more efficiency during tighter timelines, and safety concerns related to workers and heavy construction machinery. Further, underlying opportunities for the machine control system market include growing demand for machine guided technologies in developing countries in APAC.



Download Free PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=62579001



The market for machine control systems deployed in paving systems is expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period



Paving systems are used in highways, airports, tunnels, concrete safety barriers, curbs and gutters, and rail track beds, which can be constructed quickly, with high precision, and at a lower cost. To save time and effort, contractors use paving systems that comprise sonic sensors, slope sensors, contact sensors, 3D slopes, and 3D elevation control. The machine control system market for paving systems in North America is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during forecast period.



GNSS based machine control system market is expected to record largest market and grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period



The market for GNSS machine control solutions is expected to witness highest CAGR as well as largest market share during the forecast period. GNSS is used in ground mapping, transportation, machine control, precision agriculture, timing, construction, mining, unmanned vehicles, surveying, and defense. GNSS are installed in equipment such as bulldozers, excavators, graders, pavers, and other farm machinery to increase productivity and provide situational awareness to the field operators. They help increase the efficiency and accuracy of machines and are used in task management, data management, and theft detection applications.



APAC is expected to account for largest market size during forecast period



APAC is expected to be the largest machine control system market during the forecast period. This market is further divided into China, Japan, and the Rest of APAC. Rest of APAC primarily includes India, Australia, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. China is the largest market among all APAC countries. Advancements in agricultural practices involving precision farming have accelerated growth of the agriculture industry. The Australian government is enhancing transport systems, and use of machine-guided solutions in the transportation industry is expected to grow. Even the Chinese government support the development of infrastructural projects, such as East China and the Qinghai–Tibet railway and the Tibetan Expressway, which is a major factor that propels the growth of the machine control system market.



Inquiry before Buying:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=62579001



Key Market Players

Topcon (Japan), Trimble (US), Hexagon (Sweden), MOBA Mobile Automation (Germany), Hemisphere GNSS (US) and Eos Positioning Systems (US) are a few major players in the machine control system market.



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com