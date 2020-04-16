What Is the Future Scope of the Composite Film Market Amidst COVID-19

Northrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2020 -- The report "Composite Film Market by Resin Type (Epoxy), Curing Type (Autoclave, Out-of-autoclave), Function (Lightning Strike Protection, Surface Protection), End-use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" The global composite film market size is expected to grow from USD 245 million in 2020 to USD 328 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Due to the increase in the demand for high-performance materials with properties such as high strength to weight ratio, good tensile strength, electrical conductivity among others, the global composite film market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=232995579



Epoxy resin film comprises a major share of the composite film market in terms of value and volume.

Epoxy resins are thermoset resins known for their excellent mechanical, electrical, and high-heat resistance properties. They are available in a wide range of curing-agent variations. They have better physical, mechanical, adhesion, and low shrinkage properties in comparison to other resin films. High strength and resistance to moisture are obtained when these epoxy resin films are applied to composite panels.



The autoclave curing type accounted for the largest market share in the global composite film market during the forecast period in terms of value and volume.

Autoclave curing type produces denser, and void-free molding because high heat and pressure are used for its curing. Autoclaves are in high demand as it helps in producing high-value composite films, and are widely used in the aerospace industry to fabricate high strength-to-weight ratio parts for aircraft. This curing type method generally uses high-temperature matrix resins, such as epoxy, which has higher properties than conventional resins. Thus, autoclave curing is widely used in aerospace & defense, automotive, and other end-use industries.



The lightning strike protection function holds a significant revenue share in the global composite film market during the forecast period.

The aerospace & defense end-use industry caters to the high demand for lightning strike protection composite film. Every airplane in the US commercial fleet gets struck by lightning more than once a year, according to Lightning Technologies Inc., which increases the demand for the lightning strike protective composite film on composite panels. Also, Airbus and Boeing's forecast for the next two decades has clearly stated that there would be an increase in passenger traffic, resulting in the manufacturing of new aircraft, which would require a huge amount of composite film.



Speak to Analyst @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=232995579



The aerospace & defense end-use industry accounted for the largest market share in the global composite film market during the forecast period in terms of value.

The aerospace & defense industry is a major consumer of composites, which in turn increases the demand for composite films. Leading aircraft manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus are increasing the use of carbon composites, and composite films in their commercial aircraft. Composite films are also used in fuselage, wings, tail, tail fin, wing box, trailing edge, engine nacelles, engine, and other structural parts of an aircraft. Growing environmental concerns and search for high strength lightweight materials to increase fuel efficiency has put composites and simultaneously composite films under the limelight in the automotive industry. As, the composite structures used on automotive would require Class A protection from extreme climates, and scratches.



North America accounted for the largest market share in the composite film market during the forecast period.

North America holds the largest market for the composite film market. The key reason for this includes the demand for composite films in the aerospace & defense industry in the region. The demand for composite film in aerospace & defense, automotive, and other industries is projected to improve due to product innovation and technological advances made in this sector. According to the 24/7 Wall St. a Delaware corporation, in the US, parts of Florida experience an average of 100 thunderstorm days annually, making Florida the most likely place in the country for lightning strikes. Also, along the US West Coast, annually, an average of 10 thunderstorms is experienced. These factors drive the demand for composite films during the forecast period.



Key players in the market include 3M(US), Henkel AG Co. KGaA(Germany), Hexcel Corporation(US), Gurit (Switzerland), Solvay(Belgium), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan), Socomore(France), Park Aerospace Corp.(US), and Axiom Materials Inc.(US), among many others. These companies are involved in adopting various inorganic and organic strategies to increase their foothold in the composite film market.



Get 10% FREE Customization @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=232995579



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.



Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.



MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.



Contact:

Mr. Sanjay Gupta

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com