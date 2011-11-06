ShenZhen, GuangDong -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2011 -- Maybe you have heard or seen some car accessories, car GPS,car DVD player,car radio&video,car camera and so on, but when you are sitting in the back seat, do you find something is missing? Yeah, perhaps you need a headrest monitor.



What's the headrest monitor? A headrest monitor is a car-specific display, which is installed in the car, usually in the headrest of the seat. The car headrest monitor is an important part of the car entertainment application, the function of which is similar to the color television of the home theater. A car headrest monitor can receive the car radio or video signal and playback on the monitor. Besides, it can also be used on the car campaign tool of the same kind and it is convenient to use in the movement of the car.



With a headrest monitor, the drive in the car of the people who sitting in the back seats can be an happy experience.They can watch movies to deal time when they are in a long and tedious journey. When you drive your car for a trip with your kids, the monitor will paly a important role. As we all know, the kids in a long journey are likely to grouch for no reason, then if you can't shift their attention, they may make you restless all the way. So in order to not affect your good mood, you can try the headrest monitor, with which the kids can watch the movies they are interested in. Thus they will have no time to think about other things.



In addition to the function of watching movies, the headrest monitor also have other functions because of the special nature of vehicle. For example, after you connect it with the car camera, it will display the scenes behind your car automatically while you are reversing, which make reverse more convenient. Besides, a headrest monitor may also have a small speaker, a small lamps and other additional features. Due to the small space of the car and the environment is capricious when the car is running, the vehicle display equipment possibly accompanied by following functions, automatic backlight brightness adjustment, anti-dazzling, automatic angle adjustment and so on. Which allow the headrest monitor to adapt city gps the special nature better.



How to buy a headrest monitor for your car? I think the most easy way is order one online. There are many e-shops online with the detail description of headrest monitor, including matched car model, price, features, type, etc. What's better, you can see the reviews left by other buyers, thus you can get precise information about the headrest monitor you prefer to. In this process, you can also see other car accessories you need,such as car GPS, galaxy gps car DVD player, backup camera. Thus your car will become more fashionable and useful.



Sitting in the back seat and watching the movie displayed on the monitor during the long trip is really an enjoyment! BMW E46 navigation Have you been tempted?



By Mandy from autodvdgps.com

Published:Nov 3,2011