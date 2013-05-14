Harworth, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2013 -- “What is the most commonly drawn Powerball lottery number?” The question has been creating quite a buzz for the past few weeks as people have seen the jackpot amount gradually climb to over $200 million. When contacted, an expert in the field said, “Which number is drawn most often has always been a topic of interest for all; however, with increased awareness and tracking tools available online, this has grown to an altogether new level.”



When contacted, Emma Sandberg, a representative from Euro Millions Lotto System, an online platform offering detailed info on different lotteries including Euro Millions and Power Ball and providing details related to lottery news said, “With the easy access of statistical data from lottery draws via the internet, we expected it would be easy to reach a definite conclusion about the most ‘popular’ lottery number across all lottery games.”



A few details related to the most drawn number have also been revealed; however, experts also conclude that most drawn number varies from one lottery to another. The representative added, “What we discovered was that the same numbers did not necessarily trend in different lotteries, a number commonly drawn in Euro Millions was not by default common in Powerball.”



According to the sources, the number 50 is drawn the most when it comes to European Euro Millions lotto, while the same changes to 41 when one sees the statistics related to American Powerball Lottery. Emma Sandberg from Euro Millions Lotto System said, “The number most commonly drawn in the American Powerball lottery is 41. Make of that what you want!” One thing is for certain, hoards of lottery players from around the world will be waiting to see whether the latest Powerball draw went their way. But now they’ll also be keeping an eye out for the number 41…



