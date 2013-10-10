"What Is W.U.N." Supplies a Comprehensive Resource to Becoming Financially Independent

Oklahoma City, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- What is W.U.N – Wake Up Now is a newly launched website designed to offer detailed information on the company Wake Up Now. Initially developed in the year 2009, Wake Up Now was designed to provide financial opportunities as a multilevel marketing company. And since its inception the company has strived towards allowing every person the opportunity to be an independent business owner and discover financial success.



However, unlike most other multilevel marketing companies, Wake Up Now has tied up with a number of corporations to provide its members with access to the necessary tools and provisions required to lead a comfortable and fulfilling life. As the company explains, its mission is to “provide software solutions to a better life.”



Wake Up Now has teamed up with popular businesses like Walmart, Best Buy, and Macy to offer its members discount coupons and cash rebates for up to 20% off. The Vacation Club featured by the company allows members to plan trips with up to 80% off on travel and a private concierge to see to the travel details and ensure a smooth holiday.



The company also offers a variety of tools to simplify and enhance the lives of its members. These tools include items such as Tell Me More, Wake Up Now Free, Invisus, Newsstands, Grocery Discounts, and Wake Up Now Finance, among others. In addition, the company allows members to save up on taxes with the help of Taxbot.



Wake Up Now offers its members with a compensation plan that will help to generate a steady income. The initial fee is $99 (monthly) but if members are able to recruit more than 3 members the fee is removed. Members can earn up to $600 a month by recruiting at least 12 members. The company provides an incredible amount of assistance to ensure the success of its members. Further, members are encouraged to help one another as the advantages to it are mutual.



What is W.U.N. confirms that the company Wake Up Now is not a scam. As the website says, “Wake Up Now is changing lives. Wake Up Now is building futures and creating the freedom normal people to live out their deepest hopes and desires. Anything with that type of power will never be associated with anything negative.”



What is W.U.N. is encouraging interested persons to sign up for the Wake Up Now MLM. As a bonus, they will receive free solo ad templates worth $47.99 to boost their private business venture with Wake Up Now.



To know more about What is W.U.N. visit www.whatiswun.com



To know more about the services offered by What is W.U.N. as steps to financial independence visit www.wakeupmlm.blogspot.com



About Wake Up Now

Wake Up Now is a popular multilevel marketing company. The company aims to offer people the opportunity to be financially independent on their own terms at minimum investment. In an effort to enhance the lives of its members, Wake Up Now offers a number of tools, discounts, and provisions specifically for members.



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What is W.U.N.

Website: www.whatiswun.com