Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/28/2023 -- In this episode of ON CITIES, Joel Kotkin provides a wide-ranging survey on the evolution of urban life, addressing the timeless question of what makes a great city? Described by the New York Times as "America's uber-geographer", Kotkin explores the factors that drive changes in urban form, from the rise of suburbs to the emergence of new urban centers, and how demographic shifts and technological advancements will shape the future of our built environment. The conversation will delve into the challenges facing many cities today including affordable housing, economic inequality, climate change and the role of urban governance in addressing these issues. Tune in to hear Kotkin's provocative insights that will surely spark new ways of analyzing the world around you. This episode airs Friday, March 31st at 11:00 AM EST, 8:00 AM PST on the Voice America Variety channel.



"The process of ascent and decline of cities is both rooted in history and changed by it. Successful urban areas today must still resonate with the ancient fundamentals—places sacred, safe, and busy. This was true five thousand years ago, when cities represented a tiny portion of humanity, and in this century, the first in which the majority live in cities."



— Joel Kotkin, The City: A Global History



About Joel Kotkin

Joel Kotkin is an internationally recognized authority on global, economic, political and social trends. His latest book, The Coming of Neo-Feudalism: A Warning to the Global Middle Class is now available in paperback. He authored THE HUMAN CITY: Urbanism for the Rest of Us in 2016 and co-edited, with MIT's Alan Berger, the 2018 collection Infinite Suburbia.



Mr. Kotkin is the Roger Hobbs Presidential Fellow in Urban Futures at Chapman University and Executive Director of the Houston-based Urban Reform Institute. He is Executive Editor of the widely read website NewGeography.com; and has a regular column in Spiked in the UK, the National Post in Canada and the American Mind.



Kotkin is the author of seven previously published books, including the widely praised The New Class Conflict, which describes the changing dynamics of class in America. He has also published numerous reports on topics ranging from the future of class in global cities to the places with the best opportunities for minorities. Kotkin is a regular speaker at numerous events throughout the globe ranging from small groups to large international conferences.



About On Cities

Did you know that the quality of our daily lives is directly influenced by the design of our built environment? Our homes, our work, the way we move, and where we play are all shaped by the design of our cities. This thought-provoking new show from architect, urban design and educator Carie Penabad, examines the complex forces that shape the making of our physical world. Lively conversations with leading experts in a variety of fields engage some of the greatest challenges facing our cities today including climate change, affordable housing, imbedded technologies, infrastructure design, architecture and the arts, urban policy, social mobility and much, much more. Tune in each week at 11:00 AM EST, 8:00 AM PST on the Voice America Variety Chanel so that we can design a better world.



About Carie Penabad

Carie Penabad is a founding partner of the Miami-based firm of CÚRE & PENABAD Architecture. The work of the firm has insisted on the importance of architecture and the design of the city as a singular investigation where inquiry and realization, poetry and practicality, history and invention are inextricably linked. Most recently, the firm was honored with the prestigious Emerging Voices prize from the Architectural League of New York, a competition that recognizes individuals with a distinct design voice and a significant body of realized work.



Parallel to her design practice, Penabad has engaged in teaching, writing and research. She is currently an Associate Professor at the University of Miami School of Architecture; and in 2013, she was appointed the Louis I Kahn Visiting Assistant Professor at Yale University. Penabad's publications include Marion Manley: Miami's First Woman Architect (with Catherine Lynn, University of Georgia Press, 2010); Call to Order: Sustaining Simplicity in Architecture (ORO Publishers, 2018) and the forthcoming book: Made in Miami/Hecho en Miami (with Adib Cure, Actar Publishers, 2023).



www.cureandpenabad.com

www.arc.miami.edu



