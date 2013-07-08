What Makes You Great? Uplifting New Book Inspires Readers to Fight Through Adversity & Pursue Life's Greatest Dreams

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- At some point in life, everyone loses faith in themselves and their aspirations. Nobody knows this better than California’s Tasha Hoggatt, who unexpectedly lost her brother when she was just twenty two years-old. As an experience that shaped her life on many levels, Hoggatt has a unique perspective on others experiencing similar plight. In an effort to help everyone at their time of need, Hoggatt has compiled all she has learned about following her dreams into a potentially life-changing new book.



‘What Makes You Great?’ is more than a self-help book; it’s a blueprint to living the fullest life possible, even when darkness overshadows all light.



Synopsis:



The goal of the book is to inspire others who can create an opportunity for themselves, to follow their dreams. Please read this book often to help you stay focused. In this life, we do not have the luxury to live to 500 years old. We are lucky to live to 90. With that said, we should make every second, minute, hour, day, week, month and year count. It is important to always move in the direction that will bring you closer to realizing your dreams and living a positive life.



Avoid emotionally and mentally negative situations and thought patterns, so you can make the best out of your life and others around you. Put your family first building a foundation of love and respect. A family is a group of individuals living under the same roof, united by certain convictions and common affiliation, the basic and various social units in society. A unit that should be valued!



As the author explains, while her own life experiences seemed unique, she became acutely aware that everyone suffers their own personal times of need.



“I wrote the book, What Makes You Great? because I have seen both friends and family due to difficult experience lose faith in themselves. In turn, they give up on their dream and put aside many of the aspirations that will make their life better aside. Our dreams are the blueprint of our life that we need to pursue. It gives us confidence in our ability to achieve anything,” says Hoggatt.



Continuing, “The book is broken up in in seven sections. It is an easy read. It is important because at one point, we all lose our faith or at least are dangling. It is great to have a guide or an avenue so to stay on track. It is important to pursue dreams. It is good for our souls, humanity, each other, our relationship and the world. Love, respect and peace.”



Since its release, the book has garnered a string of rave reviews. For example, one reader commented that, “This is a must read!! If you are looking for something uplifting this is the book for you! I'm really glad I came across this great book. It definitely gives you a new found perspective on life.”



‘What Makes You Great?’ is available now: http://amzn.to/1cNBMwp



About the Author: Tasha Hoggatt

The author has an interest in international relations, community building with an emphasis in globalization on developing countries that are in need of sustainability, independence, economic growth and leadership. She received her Bachelors degree in Liberal Studies with an emphasis in International Relations and French in 2001. She traveled extensively to France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, including Canada, Mexico and throughout the United States. She studied abroad in Quebec, Canada for a year. She received her Master of Arts in Diplomacy with a concentration in Conflict Management and Resolution in 2008, where she gained expertise in: International Law; Theory and the International System; Conflict Avoidance, Prevention and Containment in the International System; and Economics in the International System. Currently, she is seeking an opportunity to teach on the university or community college level or continue research in her field.



Tasha Hoggatt enjoys learning about life and spending time with her family and friends. She enjoys kayaking, hiking, going to the beach, swimming and ping pong.