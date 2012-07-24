What Must I Do to Be Saved: New Book Prepares Youth to Receive the 'Promise'

Kent, WA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2012 -- Having almost given up on reaching out and offering a higher purpose to you, author I D Ward’s outlook changed forever following the discovery of the Old Testament book of Ezekiel 2; 3:17–18. Having noticed that the Israelites bared an uncanny resemblance to today’s young gang members and failing students, Ward realized that the text was meant to save lives and she set on a mission to spread it.



The result is her new book, What Must I do to Be Saved? Which is tailor made both youth and adults who are looking to break free of the ‘chains’ and prepare themselves for the Promise.



Through a mixture of testimonies, exhortations, moral lessons and scriptures – the book aims to teach today’s younger generation that God has called everyone to repent and be saved (2 Peter 3:9). The goal is to plant a seed of Christ, provide godly wisdom, train youth to see their reflection in the Bible and recognize the voice of God within them. Teenagers are then well-equipped to make their own choice to follow Jesus Christ.



Calling on The King James Version of the bible throughout, Ward strongly recommends reading verses preceding and following each scripture so that meaning can be interpreted and applied within its proper meaningful context.



“The internal battle of spirit versus flesh is identified to prepare youth to resist temptation and overcome obstacles. Each subtopic concludes with a lesson review that consists of multiple choice, true/false, and fill-in-the-blank questions,” explains Ward, who residents in Washington State.



She continues, “Each question has a scriptural reference to assist research and memorization of the Holy Scriptures. “Check Yourself” is provided to emphasize how the biblical teachings can be directly applied to individual circumstances, mind-set, or development.”



The book also teaches adults to provide spiritual nourishment to teens instead of pacifying them with material possessions.



Ward believes that the text is vitally important to the young people of today.



“Much of society has given up on our youth, leaving them to fend for themselves in juvenile detention centers; foster homes; low-income housing projects, etc. This call to salvation is imperative because doubters suggest that spiritual development will not be received by this more violent, fast-learning Generation X of today. But I believe anyone can change given ample opportunity! I stand firm in serving my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, just as I know sinners and non-believers can learn to do,” she concludes.



What Must I Do to Be Saved? Is published by WestBowText and is available from Amazon, as well as the author’s Official Ministry Website.



For updates and discussion, please join the book’s Facebook Group.



About the Author

I D Ward moved to the Seattle area in February of 2011.



She is working two jobs to fund her ministry as well as the relocation of her family from California.



Through perseverance and commitment she is blessed to reap the fruit of her labor in Jesus' name.



As a youth she was raised in a two-parent home. The family was lower-middle class, lived in housing projects and urban neighborhoods. However, Ward was taught not to be a product of her degenerate, short-sighted environment.



Several poor choices landed her in prison. Incarceration proved to be a Damascus experience. God led Metamorphism Ministries to her.



Soon after, Ward transitioned from being a loyal church-goer to a follower of Jesus Christ.