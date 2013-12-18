Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of What next for Health in Food? Consumer Lifestyles, Nutrition, Food Labelling and Product Choice market report to its offering

Product Synopsis



Disease-related, demographic, and desire-led drivers are making health of growing importance to food marketers. However, barriers such as cost, habits, and confusion over how to eat healthily are limiting consumer’s ability to act on these drivers. After exploring these drivers and barriers, this report focuses on the health solutions available to consumers, the best practice case studies and the actions food marketers need to take to make the most of the increased focus on health.



Introduction and Landscape



Why was the report written?



Finding ways to overcome the barriers consumers face to eating healthy will provide key growth opportunities worldwide as disease-related, demographic and desire-led drivers are making health of growing importance to food marketers.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?



There is growing demand for food that offers remedial solutions to diseases such as heart disease and risk factors such as obesity, food that provides preventative action against age-related diseases as the population ages, and food that enables lifestyle choices for personal, societal, and environmental wellbeing.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?



Rising numbers of diet-related non-communicable diseases, an aging population and growing per capita consumption of impulse and convenience foods means health will be of growing importance to food markets over the next few years. However established eating habits, the desire for pleasure, time restraints, cost, and confusion over how to eat healthily means opportunities exist for food marketers who are able to provide healthy food that overcome these barriers.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?



This report provides the reader with a comprehensive review of what is driving the growing importance of health in food markets and the barriers that prevent consumers from following through on an often stated intention to eat more healthily. By looking at both the best and worst case studies, and evaluating the future outlook of food marketers, key opportunities for growth emerge for companies able to provide healthy products that meet the leading needs of value for money, convenience, and indulgence and relaxation.



Key Features and Benefits



The rising importance of health in food markets is analyzed as the result of three drivers: disease related factors, demographic factors and desire led factors.



The report details the barriers to health that must be addressed in order to reduce dietary risk to consumer health.



Solutions to consumers’ health needs are presented in order to explore how the health trend is manifested in consumers’ product choice.



Best and worst practice case studies highlight how marketers can better target consumer’s health needs.



The future outlook for the health trend is analyzed, leading to clear recommended actions for making the most of emerging opportunities around health.



Key Market Issues



Food has a clear role to play globally, and in particular for specific age groups, in addressing the key role diet and exercise play in preventing the further rise of non-communicable diseases such as heart disease and stroke, and managing on-going health issues such as diabetes and high blood pressure.



An aging population will create demand in new product categories. Meanwhile the explosion in the number of people with food allergies, and particularly children, correlates with an increase in population. Finally population growth and per capita consumption growth creates a need to increase yields from agricultural land, but this may come at the expense of producing healthier food or building a better environment.



Consumers’ desire for affordable, quick and easy food is leading them to eat more and to eat less healthily. Marketers need to develop healthy products that better meet people’s primary consumption motivators, be they looking for better value for money, for convenience or to indulge.



Barriers to health must be addressed in order to reduce dietary risk to consumer health. The most significant barriers to the health trend can be broken down into three categories: personal choice factors such as pleasure and habit, lifestyle factors such as cost and time, and institutional factors such as confusion as to what constitutes a healthy diet and the availability of healthy food or portion sizes.



Dietary guidelines are issued for the general public and as such do not take into account specific ailments, diseases, intolerances, and preferences and it is perhaps for this reason that people do not follow them. For some time now, the idea of personalized nutrition has been discussed as the key to allowing consumers to successfully address their health needs. In particular, nutrigenomics, which combines the study of nutrition and genes, has the potential to provide truly personalized approaches to nutrition. However, this has not yet become a reality for the mass population.



Key Highlights



In 2008, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 36 million of the 57 million deaths globally, close to 60%, were the result of non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Nutrition and exercise play a key role in preventing or managing many of the leading NCDs. The food industry must therefore engage with other parties, such as health and education services, in order to help address the effects of NCDs, and individual marketers should evaluate the market opportunities the rising prevalence of NCDs is creating.



Per capita consumption of packaged food is increasing rapidly in the 10 key countries studied; for instance by 2017, the per capita consumption of packaged food in both Italy and the UK will exceed 300kg per year. This means that it is imperative to enable healthier consumption habits in order to prevent any further increases, and eventually drive a decline, in levels of non-communicable diseases and incidences of associated risks.



A number of launches tapping into the health and wellness trend have reformulated or created new products that speak more overtly to a missed audience within a strong performing category. Recent examples of overcoming barriers to uptake when a product inherently appeals to one gender include Dr Pepper Ten and Powerful Yogurt for Men.



Numerous diet fads and plans over the last decade, combined with more research on what causes weight gain, has led to the popularity of a high protein diet that benefits those seeking to gain muscle as well as consumers who are looking to lose weight. Protein has greater satiety effects and is more energy giving than carbohydrates, and as such, consumers are seeking to incorporate protein into more meal occasions.



Companies Mentioned



Amy's, Arla Lactofree, A2 Milk, Beyond Meat, Danone Essensis, Dean Foods ,Dr Pepper ,Freedom Mallows.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/147623/what-next-for-health-in-food-consumer-lifestyles-nutrition-food-labelling-and-product-choice.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

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Naperville

Illinois

United States

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