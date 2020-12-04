Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2020 -- What has become abundantly apparent in 2020 is just how little the lay public know about hospitals and how they function; nurses and what they do; and why there are no hospital beds anywhere in the country right now. What is STUNNING is hearing healthcare professionals making comments not supported by science at all, like COVID 19 cannot be spread by people without symptoms. Since meeting President-elect Biden, my Guest Mary Turner, RN, President of the MN Nurses Association, was asked to speak about COVID and what it has done to she and her colleagues over the past 9 months. She has been on several news stations and now will talk with Leanne Meier on Once a Nurse, Always a Nurse, about what the public does NOT understand about healthcare and what nurses do exactly. https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/127326/what-nurses-wish-the-public-knew



Mary Turner was elected Minnesota Nurses Association President in 2015. She is an ICU nurse at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale and worked for 10 years previously at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. November 24th 2020, Mary was asked to speak to President-elect Biden along with 3 other healthcare workers to advise him of the plight of Nurses dealing with COVID on the Front lines. She has served in a variety of leadership roles at MNA, starting as a steward & serving on North Memorial's contract bargaining team, MNA's Board of Directors and as chairperson of ICU nurse at North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale and worked for 10 years previously at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, MNA's Board of Directors and as chairperson of MNA's Governmental Affairs Commission. Turner has been on National Nurses United's Joint Nursing Commission since 2011. Mary is the active Chair of the Isuroon Board, which provides empowerment, culturally sensitive health education, and advocacy for Somali women. She has received two of MNA's highest awards: The President's Award & the Political Activist Award.



Leanne Meier, host of Once a Nurse, Always a Nurse: Exploring the World of Nursing since 2017, provides conversations with nurses and nurse supporters from all over the world regarding issues MOST important to nurses. Her listening audience is 120,000 in 70+ countries. Leanne has been a nurse for nearly 40 years in every area of hospital nursing and taught an RN Refresher Course for 5 years. Her website www.onceanurse.com provides quick access to her episodes and newsletters plus nurse resources on her Caring Corner Page on LI and FB. She is accessible by email: leanne@onceanurse.com



