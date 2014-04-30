What-Prepaid-Card.Co.uk Now Offering Free Prepaid Credit Cards with Zero Transaction Fee on 3-Month Trial

Wickford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- What-Prepaid-Card.co.uk, the first website to promote prepaid credit cards to UK consumers, now brings free prepaid card. They have teamed up with some of the largest prepaid credit card companies in the UK to offer prepaid credit cards for free.



A spokesperson associated with the site says, “We are happy to introduce free prepaid credit card for the consumers. We are now associated with the leading prepaid card service providers in the UK to bring this amazing offer. In addition, we have updated our website so that the users get right information to know about these cards and utilize the benefits to the fullest.”



According to the website, prepaid credit card is still a new concept in the UK, and the site has updated its contents and sections to help the consumers get proper idea of the benefits and usage of these cards.



In addition, What-Prepaid-Card.co.uk is also offering another exclusive prepaid credit card for the consumers who want to try these cards without getting charged for ATM or transaction fee while using. This offer is aimed at consumers getting a three months trial period with no transaction charge.



The updated website also helps visitors to know what prepaid card they should use with its comparison section. A user can get detailed information of different prepaid credit cards in the UK such as charges related to application, transaction, ATM, top-up and monthly fees.



“If you are looking for a free prepaid card or a prepaid card with no transaction charge in the UK, our website will help you. You can compare the best prepaid cards by different companies as per your requirement and also learn about how to utilize the benefits,” says another spokesperson of the website.



The website has also added sections for comparing prepaid currency cards and travel cards. Just selecting the type of card, the users can access to the best prepaid credit card according to their needs.



“I didn’t know much about the prepaid cards and their benefits. Thanks to What Prepaid Card for bringing 3-month trial offer without transaction charge. I will try a prepaid card and check how it works,” says Michael Peterson, London.



About What Prepaid Card

What Prepaid Card is an online portal that guides people about prepaid credit cards and their utilities. The website has different sections that help people to get varied information and also compare the prepaid cards by different companies. For more information, visit http://www.what-prepaid-card.co.uk/.