What the Food: Dive in to What's Really in Food Today and Why People Are Sick & Tired

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2020 -- Karen is bringing guests such as author of the best-selling expose' Whitewash, veteran journalist and former senior correspondent for Reuter's international news service Carrie Gillam, Best-selling author of 31-day Food Revolution, recognized food and nutrition expert who has received numerous awards including the national Jefferson Award for Outstanding Public Service Ocean Robbins of the Baskin Robbins family. Also, on the interview roster for Monday, December 14th at 11:00 PST is Dr. John Gray whose book Men are From Mars, Women are From Venus, USA Today listed as one of the top 10 most influential books of the last quarter century. John combines specific communication techniques with healthy, nutritional choices that create the brain and body chemistry for lasting health and happiness. episode: https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/127170/creating-brain-chemistry-of-health-through-nutritional-support. And last but certainly not least is the "Food Babe" Vani Hari.



Karen brings her personal life experience of being a grandmother and great grandmother to the show, sharing her own and others heartbreaking tragedies related to addictions and toxicity in our food. She will bring experts and lay people to her interviews, revealing some shocking ingredients purposely added to our foods to keep us addicted and wanting more. Also included in the interviews are frank discussions on the politics surrounding our broken food system.



What the Food is broadcast live every Monday at 11 AM Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Health and Wellness Channel.



Karen is the author of God Made Organics, NOT GMOs and most recently What the Food, Cooking Organically cookbook. Also, in the works is a documentary titled What the Food, chronicling how nutrition effects addicts in recovery and recidivism rates. She offers screenings of the documentary trailer and speaking engagements, HeartMath coaching and yoga privately and in groups and workshops, and hosts twice annual Harmony & Heart Sedona retreats with her business partner.



Karen has been a yoga practitioner for 30+ years and instructor for over 10 years. As a long time yogini, she integrates what she has learned about doing yoga right AND wrong into teaching students safety and alignment with the principles of lyengar training. For information, please visit http://www.whatthefoodfilm.com or http://www.heavenlyoga.com.



About What the Food with Karen vanBarneveld

What the Food with Karen vanBarneveld Is a down to earth show focusing on how our health has been hijacked by the food, pharmaceutical and medical industries. Karen's passion is educating people the world over about how they can take back their health and regain some semblance of security in their food choices moving through the "Standard American Diet" (it's not surprising that the acronym is SAD). Karen, along with her guests will lay a foundation of verifiable truths and easily accessible tools and inspiration to guide listeners on a new path to better health. Listeners will be encouraged to share their stories and queries to engage in the weekly conversation.



