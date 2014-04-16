What to Consider when Buying a Personal Blender

Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- Personal blenders are an effective way to easily blend, grind and chop up coffee, nuts, fruits and vegetables. Making smoothies is now easier than ever before and cleaning up is a breeze. For anyone who likes freshly ground coffee beans but doesn't want to have another gadget to do the job, then the Cuisinart CPB-300 Blender is the ideal addition to any kitchen.



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There are a number of different personal blenders on the market today and finding the right one can be a bit tricky. In fact there are a number of factors to take into consideration before purchasing a personal blender. This includes looking at the performance, capacity and durability of the blender. One personal blender that meets all these considerations is the Cuisinart CPB-300 portable blending and chopping system.



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The Cuisinart portable blender is designed to easily fit anywhere from your kitchen to a hotel room. It comes with a stream-lined jar that makes smoothies in a flash or can grind coffee beans for your morning cup of java. Powered by a 350watt motor, this mini blender can easily chop or blend food in a short period of time.



Click here to learn more about the Cuisinart CPB-300 Personal Blender



This personal blender is made of stainless steel which makes it an attractive addition to any kitchen. The unit comes with a uniquely designed 32-oz easy-grip blending jar (BPA-free) which has a cover and a pour-lid. It also has four 16-oz travel-cups (BPA-free) with lids and an 8-oz chopping cup with a lid which can easily handle different types of food-preparation tasks including whipping, chopping and grinding.



Here is what Users Get with the Cuisinart Personal Blender:



- The unit features 2 high-quality blade assemblies for grinding, blending and chopping.

- A stainless steel base which houses the 350watt motor.

- A unique touchpad control which is easy to read, clean and use.

- LED lights clearly show which speed is being used.

- Easy to use and easy to clean.

- Blends food, crushes ice, grinds coffee and more.



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The Cuisinart CPB-300 personal blender means making smoothies quickly and easily with a small amount of cleaning up. It also doesn’t take up much room in the kitchen and the size makes it perfect for taking when travelling.