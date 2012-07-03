What to Do when a Dog Attacks

Melbourne, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2012 -- The unfortunate reality of a dog attack is that it can happen anywhere, at any time. Any dog breed is capable of attacking a human, which can leave the victim with painful injuries and expensive medical bills. If you are attacked by a dog, it is important to know how to react, and what rights you have in terms of medical coverage and compensation.



It is nothing less than terrifying when you are on a walk or jog, and you suddenly find yourself being charged at by an aggressive dog. You may have only seconds to react. This is why it is critical to keep some basic protective tips in mind. First of all, it is important to remember that all domesticated dogs are in subjugation to humans. Yelling the words “no!” or “go home!” in a firm, deep voice can often stop a dog right in its tracks. Try to put an object, such as a tree or a bench, or even an item you may be carrying, such as an umbrella or backpack, between you and the dog. Do not run, as the dog will be inclined to follow you. Instead, turn sideways and slowly withdraw at a constant pace out of the dog’s territory. If you come upon a yard where a dog is outside, never stare it straight in the eyes, as a dog may perceive this as a sign of aggression. It is always best to keep a safe distance from a dog, unless you have expressed permission from the owner to pet it. Never approach a dog while it is snarling, barking, eating, or nursing.



If these self defense tactics fail and you do experience a dog bite, it is important to know how to act. Across the country, laws in regards to dog bites and dog attacks vary. In FL, a dog bite victim can receive compensation under a statute and the doctrines of negligence, negligence per se, scienter (Latin for the word “knowingly”), and intentional tort. Florida’s dog bite statute states that “the owner of any dog that bites any person while such person is on or in a public place, or lawfully on or in a private place, including the property of the owner of the dog, is liable for damages suffered by persons bitten, regardless of the former viciousness of the dog or the owners’ knowledge of such viciousness…”



If you or someone you love has been the victim of a dog attack, you should consult an dog bite injury attorney to determine what is involved in your particular case. Estimating the amount of the claim that you may be eligible is difficult because so many factors may be present, such as whether the victim is a child, whether your own pet was hurt or killed by the other dog, or whether you are able to make a “bystander claim” due to the torment that another person experienced when witnessing the attack. There are many reasons dog attack victims need the experience of a skilled injury attorney Dog Bite Lawyer, so make sure you have the legal representation of a lawyer from who is skilled in dog bite cases. For more information, visit SinclairLaw.com, and contact a representative at Sinclair Law.